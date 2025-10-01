3 Players MSU Fans Need to Know on Nebraska's Offense
Michigan State's defense has had some struggles over the past couple of weeks. The Spartans allowed USC to score 45 points in their last game on Sept. 20.
MSU will have another challenge coming out of the bye. Nebraska's offense has plenty of firepower and is near the top of the nation in several statistics.
Every offense consists of 11 guys that need to do their job and more that will come off the bench to get snaps, but these three in particular are the most important ones that Michigan State will need to try and stop.
QB Dylan Raiola
It's all going to start with ensnaring sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola. Like MSU's Aidan Chiles, he's leaping in his play during his second season as a starter --- he and Chiles actually both threw for exactly 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. Michigan State head coach called Raiola "one of the better (quarterbacks) we're going to play."
Statistically, Raiola has completed roughly three-quarters of his pass attempts for 1,137 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one pick.
He's also been putting up good numbers against the tougher teams Nebraska has faced so far this year. Raiola had 243 yards and two touchdowns during the Cornhuskers' season opener against Cincinnati. During Nebraska's most recent game versus Michigan, he had 308 passing yards, three touchdowns, and his only interception so far this year.
RB Emmett Johnson
Outside of Raiola, there is nobody on Nebraska's offense who will have the ball in their hands more than running back Emmett Johnson.
He's been a real workhorse back for the Cornhuskers, ranking third in the Big Ten in carries (71). Both running backs ahead of him --- Antwan Raymond, Rutgers (81); Waymond Jordan, USC (77) --- have played five games already, while Johnson has gotten a bye week and has only appeared in four contests.
On those runs, Johnson has totaled 391 rushing yards --- that's fifth in the Big Ten --- and four touchdowns. Nebraska also likes to get him involved a bit in the pass game; Johnson has 16 receptions for 73 yards and another touchdown.
WR Dane Key
Wide receiver Dane Key is one of the top transfer portal additions that Nebraska had this past offseason. Last year at Kentucky, Key had 47 catches for 715 yards and two touchdowns.
So far in the Big Ten, Key has kept up a similar pace. Through four games, he's hauled in 16 passes for 226 yards and has already surpassed his touchdown total from last season, with three.
Michigan State's defense has had a problem with opposing receivers having some big days against it. So far, the lowest total for the leading receiver of the Spartans' opponent is 78 yards.
Key would be a candidate for that role here. He's got four performances of at least 100 receiving yards in his career, including one this season.
