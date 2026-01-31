Spartans to Host 3-Star 2027 EDGE on Visit

Michigan State has been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, and the Spartans are hosting their second Junior Day under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, as he and his staff continue to make progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class.

Several 2027 prospects are expected to be on campus in East Lansing for Junior Day, including a three-star EDGE from Illinois, who would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ class.

2027 Illinois EDGE Set to Visit Michigan State

As first reported by Rivals’ Steve Wilfong, Keysan Taylor, a three-star EDGE from Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois, will be in East Lansing this weekend for Michigan State’s Junior Day.

The previous Michigan State staff extended an offer to Taylor in October and hosted him for a game-day visit shortly after. Now it appears the new Spartans staff is still interested in the young pass rusher and is looking to build a relationship with him.

Taylor is listed as an EDGE by most recruiting sites, but he’s also a talented tight end and could play either position at the next level. He’s coming off a terrific junior season at Guilford, where, according to his X, he recorded 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns on offense while adding 68 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks on defense.

Several programs have been actively recruiting Taylor over the past few months. In addition to his trip to East Lansing this fall, he also took game-day visits to Iowa State, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, and Ole Miss.

As of now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Iowa the best chance to win Taylor’s recruitment at 24.9%, but Michigan State is a close second at 21.7%. With a strong visit this weekend, Fitzgerald and company should be able to improve their standing with the three-star EDGE.

The 6’4”, 225-pound EDGE would be a monster addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class, as the program desperately needs to bring in some talented pass rushers this cycle. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 376 overall player in the country, the No. 34 EDGE, and the No. 12 prospect in Illinois.

Taylor hasn’t set a commitment date, and he is unlikely to decide soon. Still, Michigan State is firmly in the mix to land him, and if this weekend goes well, the Spartans could emerge as the frontrunner in his recruitment.

