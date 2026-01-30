MSU to Host 3-Star 2027 Lineman on Visit

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail as of late. Over the past month, the Spartans have been extending offers to and making progress with several talented prospects, and hosted a successful Junior Day last weekend.

This weekend, Michigan State is hosting another Junior Day, and several 2027 prospects are expected to be in attendance, including a three-star defensive lineman from Illinois whom the Spartans have been gaining momentum with.

2027 Defensive Lineman Set to Visit Michigan State

According to Rivals’ Greg Smith, Michigan State is expected to host David Folorunsho, a three-star defensive lineman from St. Patrick High School in Chicago, Illinois, on campus for a visit during the Spartans’ Junior Day this weekend.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Michigan State extended an offer to Folorunsho on Jan. 15 and has been making steady progress in his recruitment over the past few weeks.

Smith reported that Folorunsho was initially scheduled to visit the Spartans during the first Junior Day last weekend, but he had to postpone his trip due to the weather. The three-star defensive lineman is now expected to visit both Michigan State and Indiana this weekend. He’ll be in Bloomington on the 31st and in East Lansing on the 1st.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Although Folorunsho won’t be on campus for the entire Junior Day, getting him on campus is still a significant step in the Spartans’ recruitment of him. During his visit, Fitzgerald and the Michigan State staff will further strengthen their relationship with him and show him what the program has to offer.

If the Spartans can make a strong impression on Folorunsho during his trip, they should be able to boost their standing with the young defensive lineman and establish themselves as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Folorunsho would be a massive addition to Michigan State’s 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 589 overall player in the country, the No. 66 defensive lineman, and the No. 19 prospect from Illinois.

While the Spartans are making progress with Folorunsho, they will face stiff competition from several programs for him. Not only is he set to visit Indiana this weekend, but he also visited Iowa State and Illinois during the 2025 season.

Still, it’s clear that Fitzgerald and company are highly interested in Folorunsho. With a good visit this weekend, Michigan State should be in a strong position to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

