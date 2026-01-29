Michigan State Targeting Athletic 2027 Lineman

The 2027 recruiting cycle has taken over the college football world, as coaching staffs across the country have spent the past month extending offers to and making progress with some of the top prospects in the class.

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail and are targeting several talented recruits, including recently extending an offer to a three-star offensive lineman from Illinois.

Spartans Extend Offer to 3-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Jan. 26, Michigan State extended an offer to Mason Halliman, a three-star offensive tackle from Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois. He shared on X that the Spartans had offered him, writing, “Blessed to be offered by [Michigan State Football].”

Halliman is a talented 6’5”, 280-pound offensive tackle prospect who has drawn interest from some of the nation’s top programs. The Spartans were the 14th Power Four school to offer him, joining Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and others.

He’s coming off a busy fall, during which he took game-day visits with Iowa, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Illinois. While Halliman hasn’t officially narrowed down his list, several schools have made significant progress with him.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

As of today, Iowa has established itself as the leader in Halliman’s recruitment. Not only did the Hawkeyes host him on a game-day visit this fall, but he’ll be back in Iowa City for a visit this weekend for another visit.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Iowa the best chance to land Halliman at 56%, with Illinois, Michigan, and Nebraska also all firmly in the mix.

Michigan State's offensive line, from left, Ashton Lepo, Dallas Fincher, Tanner Miller, Luke Newman and Brandon Baldwin huddle up during the fourth quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Michigan State’s offer to Halliman comes relatively late in his process, the good news for the Spartans is that they should have time to make up ground on the other programs pursuing him.

Since taking over as Michigan State’s head coach, Fitzgerald has made it a point to target some of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, and Halliman would be a massive addition to the Spartans’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 525 overall player nationally, the No. 41 offensive tackle, and the No. 16 prospect from Illinois.

Securing Halliman's commitment will not be easy, as several schools will make a push for him in the coming months. Still, if the Spartans can continue to make progress with him, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2027 class.

