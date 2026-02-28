How Spartans' Cooper Suddenly Became Offensive Spark

Throughout his career, Michigan State senior center Carson Cooper has been considered a defensive player. He's shown spurts of offensive ability but really excels on the other end of the court, shutting down opposing players in the post.



That grew into the expectation for his final year in East Lansing. However, recent performances from Cooper have shown immense progress as an interior scoring threat. He looks more comfortable moving in the offense and taking shots, and it's paying off in a big way.



"We didn't see as many mid-ranges as I've been shooting lately, but overall, I'm starting to get to a point where I'm trusting my discipline and trusting myself to get to different spots," Copper said after a 15-point performance in Thursday's 76-74 win over Purdue. "It feels really good when Coach is drawing up plays for you, not just for a lob, but knowing you're on a roll, and you've got a flow going, trusting your physicality, aggressiveness, and getting to your spots. For me, I'm just going to keep trying to trend upward in that aspect."



Carson Cooper Trends Upward

Cooper has been on an upward trend on offense all season, averaging 10.5 points, more than double his previous career high. He had just three games with at least 10 points in his first three years at Michigan State, and after his second consecutive game as the Spartans' leading scorer, he's already had eight in conference play alone, many against the top-tier teams.



"He did a nice job," head coach Tom Izzo said after the Purdue game. "He took his time in the post. He made a couple of nice post moves. ... But we need to go to him more, and we will go to him more. That turnaround jumpshot looked good, and we need that moving forward."



That's a byproduct of the hard work Carson Cooper has put in and the trust he's earned as a formerly overlooked high school recruit who ended up being a perfect match for the program. He's earned his way into the starting lineup and is now one of the most trustworthy players on the court. And now, his offensive skill set is adding an inside punch that Michigan State has been missing, just as it needs it the most.



SPIN AND SLAM FOR CARSON COOPER 🙌 @MSU_Basketball



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/4BSdQcQo8I — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) February 27, 2026

He answers the bell every time he's challenged, even when it's something he's already been known to do well. The next step is to ensure he can continue to provide the offensive spark without sacrificing his defense, which was the case in Sunday's win over Ohio State. Like clockwork, he responded with a great defensive effort against Purdue, especially in the second half.



"Coop was so much better defensively," Izzo said. "They come off those screens so hard. I do enjoy watching that team on tape. I don't enjoy playing it, but I do watch it. We couldn't simulate it in practice. I just thought tonight, on both ends of the court, he was pretty damn good. But that's what seniors are supposed to be at this time of year. Hats off to Coop."



This was such a beautiful move by Carson Cooper last night. I really think he is an NBA player. Awesome rebounder, good hands, 78% from the line, 38 dunks on the year, 62% at the rim. He does the things you absolutely need your five man to do.



pic.twitter.com/gX3hXHV7mw — JPR (@Scouting_Col) February 27, 2026

As a senior, Carson Cooper was always going to be an essential part of this Michigan State team, but he's exceeded the expectations put on him. His emergence as an offensive threat gives Michigan State another dimension to utilize, and that will be a welcome late-season addition as the Spartans try to end their season on a high note, as long as he can continue to produce consistently on both ends of the floor.

