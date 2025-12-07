Despite Loss, MSU's Carson Cooper Shows Promising Development

Michigan State suffered its first loss of the season on the basketball court as Duke came into the Breslin Center and won, 66-60.

It was a back-and-forth game for much of the contest, but MSU could not close the game out due to multiple missed shots and inopportune fouls on the defensive end of the floor.

The end result of the game came down to Duke having Cameron Boozer and the Spartans not having a player of his caliber. Boozer, a highly talented freshman, turned it on in the second half and propelled the Blue Devils to victory over an excellent MSU squad.

While the Spartans’ undefeated streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon, fans should be encouraged by the way Tom Izzo’s team played, especially center Carson Cooper . The senior totaled 16 points and 16 rebounds in his best game as a Spartan.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) makes a passa Duke guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While MSU lost on Saturday, its national championship aspirations were not diminished, as the team fell just short against one of the best teams in the country. Did Cooper show he can be a part of a championship-winning roster?

Let’s break down why Cooper’s big game against Duke shows how far he has come and how high his ceiling remains.

Carson Cooper's big game

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) dunks the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Much of Cooper’s work on the offensive end of the floor came on cleanup duty, as he grabbed five offensive rebounds in a game where the Spartans did not award themselves many extra opportunities on offense.

In a game against a transcendent talent like Boozer, Cooper appeared overmatched, but he did a good job holding his own against the future NBA Draft pick, containing and corralling the star forward as best he could.

When Cooper arrived in East Lansing nearly four years ago, no one expected much out of the gangly seven-footer from Jackson. However, Izzo saw something special in the freshman, and he has been an important contributor for much of his time as a Spartan.

MSU has championship aspirations, and Cooper will be a major part of those plans. His rim protection and pick-and-roll production have been crucial to the Spartans’ success thus far, and he should continue to hone his skills as he becomes a top center in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, meets with Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer before the game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans did not beat the Blue Devils, and it will be a while before they break a nearly 5-year streak against the blue blood. However, this game showed that MSU has another great big man in the form of Carson Cooper.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Carson Cooper's development when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .