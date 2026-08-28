How MSU's Defense Can Start Season With Momentum

It is often said that how a team finishes is better than how the team starts, and that is very much true, but a strong start can do wonders in setting the team in question up for success, even if they waver later on in the season.

MSU's schedule will have a couple of difficult games scattered throughout the season, which will likely be the wavering mentioned earlier, so a great start for the team will be imperative to their success in the season as a whole. They need to get wins early in case they are much harder to come by later.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this in mind, the Spartans' defense will need to shine most in the first few games, especially the season opener, as their strong play could lead to monstrous upsets in the back end of the year.

But they struggled many times last year, and some units have more to prove than others. So what can MSU's defense do to start out the season right against the Toledo Rockets?

How MSU's Defense Can Start With Momentum

Michigan State defensive back Nikai Martinez catches a ball during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Spartans were wildly inconsistent at getting their opponents' quarterbacks on the ground, finishing 13th in the Big Ten in total sacks.

This year, MSU needs more consistency in that department to keep momentum on their side as the season gets into the more challenging late stretch of Big Ten games, and the best way they can get it going is by having a strong season opener.

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt, left, celebrates his interception with Nikai Martinez during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Repeat Last Season's Early Success

They were able to do this last year against the Western Michigan Broncos by recording four sacks, starting off on a good note, even if things got unstable later on.

While it did not work out in their favor overall last year, a strong start will be necessary for the unit to build momentum early. At the end of the day, the roster has improved mightily since last season. If there is any year for the Spartans to take a leap on defense, and in rushing specifically, it is this year before Jordan Hall nears the end of his eligibility.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, left, celebrates with Nikai Martinez after a tackle against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In fact, this could be the time Hall can get his unit to fully fall under his leadership before going into a huge test against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which could improve MSU's slight chance at a monumental upset. The Spartans' defense will look to build some early momentum against Toledo in Week 1.