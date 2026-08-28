Updated MSU Football Depth Chart One Week From Kickoff

3. #12 Carson Gulker (6th) - Will get much more playing time than a traditional TE3 - Ferris State transfer
4. #88 Kai Rios (R-Sr./5)
Offensive Line
1. #75 Ben Murawski (R-Sr./5) - UConn transfer
2. #73 Rustin Young (R-So./3)
3. #61 Collin Campbell (Fr./1)
Left Guard
1. #58 Conner Moore (R-Sr./5)
2. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)
Center
1. #63 Trent Fraley (R-Sr./5) - North Dakota State transfer
2. #76 Drew Nichols (R-Fr.)
Could Also Play: #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)
Right Guard
1. #52 Nick Sharpe (6th) - South Carolina transfer
2a. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)
2b. #77 Andrew Dennis (R-So./3)
Right Tackle
1. #55 Rakeem Johnson (R-So.)
2. #71 Robert Wright Jr. (R-Jr./4) - Georgia Southern transfer
Could Also Play: #58 Conner Moore (R-Sr./5)
Defensive Tackles
1. #55 Ben Roberts (R-Sr./5)
2a. #96 Eli Coenen (R-Jr./4) - Illinois transfer
2b. #98 Derrick Simmons (R-Fr./2)
4. #25 Carlos Hazelwood (R-So./3) - Toledo transfer
5. #52 Mikeshun Beeler (R-So./3)
6. #57 Hudson Aultman (Fr./1)
Rush Ends
1. #1 Kenny Soares Jr. (R-Sr./5) - NC State transfer
2. #11 Anelu Lafaele (R-So./3)
3a. #13 Isaac Smith (6th)
3b. #56 Chris Piwowarczyk (R-So./3)
5. #8 Trey Lisle (R-So./3) - SEMO transfer
Defensive Ends
1. #9 Keahnist Thompson (R-Sr./5) - Weber State transfer
2. #97 Cal Thrush (R-Fr./2)
3a. #51 Kekai Burnett (R-So./3)
3b. #13 Isaac Smith (6th)
Linebackers
MIKE/Middle Linebackers
1. #5 Jordan Hall (Sr./4)
2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer
3. #45 Brady Pretzlaff (R-So./3)
4. #16 Adam Shaw (Fr./1)
WILL/Outside Linebackers
1. #44 Caleb Wheatland (R-Sr./5) - Auburn transfer
2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer
3. #12 Cam Stodghill (Sr./4) - Albany transfer
Cornerbacks
1. #4 Charles Brantley (6th) - Miami (FL) transfer
2. #3 Tre Bell (R-Sr./5) - Iowa State transfer
3. #22 Tyran Chappell (R-So./3) - Houston Christian transfer
4. #0 NiJhay Burt (R-Sr./5)
5. #14 Andrew Brinson IV (R-So./3)
Safeties
Nickelbacks
1. #7 Michael Richard (Sr./4) - Louisiana Tech transfer
2. #31 Deuce Edwards (R-Fr./2)
Could Also Play: #12 Cam Stodghill (Sr./4)
Free Safety
1. #21 Nikai Martinez (R-Sr./5)
2a. #30 Aveon Grose (R-Sr./5)
2b. #34 Khalil Majeed (6th)
Strong Safety
1. #2 Devin Vaught - Maine transfer
2. #30 Aveon Grose (R-Sr./5)
Can Also Play: #7 Michael Richard (Sr./4)
Kicker
1. #37 Liam Boyd (R-Sr./5) - Charlotte transfer
2. #85 Stephen Gonzales (Fr./1)
Punter
1. #9 Rhys Dakin (Jr./3) - Iowa transfer
2. #49 Alex Weeks (R-Fr./2) - Northern Arizona transfer
Long Snapper
1. #50 Nick Duzansky (R-Jr./4) - Oregon transfer
2. #53 Trey Serauskis (Fr./1)
Notable Changes From Last Few Weeks
There are a few tweaks I've made to the overall projections from what I put out two weeks ago. Probably the most significant shift was the decision to make Brennan Parachek the team's top tight end. I'm still of the opinion that Jayden Savoury is the best option in the room this year, but from what I've seen during practice, I think Parachek will wind up being the starter in Week 1.
Another little shift is moving Kayd Coffman up to QB3. I thought Leo Hannan held that spot while looking through drills early in camp because he had one of the three cameras on his helmet while Coffman didn't, but it now seems like the two of them have that third camera on a rotational basis. Really, I'd like to see Coffman go in during lopsided games this year before Cam Fancher because of his youth and extremely high ceiling.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.