Updated MSU Football Depth Chart One Week From Kickoff

There are only seven days to go until kickoff.

Michigan State is now shifting from "training camp" mode to "game week" mode. Here is where things seem to stand at each position right now:

Quarterback

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during MSU's first fall camp practice on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #11 Alessio Milivojevic (R-So./3)

2. #2 Cam Fancher (6th) - UCF transfer

Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher throws a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. #10 Kayd Coffman (Fr./1)

4. #15 Leo Hannan (R-Fr./2)

5. #23 Peyton Babbit (Fr./1)

Running Back

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) tries to avoid defensive back Michael Richard (7) during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #0 Cam Edwards (R-Sr./5)

2a. #21 Marvis Parrish (So./2) - Western Kentucky transfer

2b. #4 Jaziun Patterson (R-Sr./5) - Iowa transfer

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2c. #7 Brandon Tullis (Jr./3)

5. #32 Kenneth Williams (R-Jr./4) - Nebraska transfer

6. #25 Jace Clarizio (R-Fr./2)

Wide Receiver

WR-X

Michigan State receiver Charles Taplin II catches a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #19 Charles Taplin (R-Fr./2)

2. #14 Bryson Williams (R-Fr./2)

3. #18 Jameel Gardner Jr. (R-Sr./5) -Jackson State transfer

WR-Z

Michigan State wide receiver KK Smith goes through drills during MSU's first fall camp practice on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1a. #3 Rodney Bullard Jr. (6th)

1b. #8 KK Smith (R-Jr./4) - Notre Dame transfer

3. #6 Fredrick Moore (R-Jr./4) - Michigan transfer

4. #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1)

WR-Slot

Michigan State receiver Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #13 Chrishon McCray (R-Sr./5)

2a. #17 Braylon Collier (R-Fr./2)

2b. #5 Samson Gash (Fr./1)

Tight Ends

Michigan State tight end Brennan Parachek runs after a catch during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1a. #82 Brennan Parachek (R-Jr./4)

1b. #31 Jayden Savoury (R-Fr./2)

3. #12 Carson Gulker (6th) - Will get much more playing time than a traditional TE3 - Ferris State transfer

4. #88 Kai Rios (R-Sr./5)

Offensive Line

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #75 Ben Murawski (R-Sr./5) - UConn transfer

2. #73 Rustin Young (R-So./3)

3. #61 Collin Campbell (Fr./1)

Left Guard

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #58 Conner Moore (R-Sr./5)

2. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)

Center

Michigan State offensive lineman Trent Fraley goes through drills during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #63 Trent Fraley (R-Sr./5) - North Dakota State transfer

2. #76 Drew Nichols (R-Fr.)

Could Also Play: #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)

Right Guard

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, center, runs a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #52 Nick Sharpe (6th) - South Carolina transfer

2a. #70 Luka Vincic (R-Sr./5)

2b. #77 Andrew Dennis (R-So./3)

Right Tackle

Michigan State offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #55 Rakeem Johnson (R-So.)

2. #71 Robert Wright Jr. (R-Jr./4) - Georgia Southern transfer

Could Also Play: #58 Conner Moore (R-Sr./5)

Defensive Tackles

Michigan State's Ben Roberts runs a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #55 Ben Roberts (R-Sr./5)

2a. #96 Eli Coenen (R-Jr./4) - Illinois transfer

2b. #98 Derrick Simmons (R-Fr./2)

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Simmons runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. #25 Carlos Hazelwood (R-So./3) - Toledo transfer

5. #52 Mikeshun Beeler (R-So./3)

6. #57 Hudson Aultman (Fr./1)

Rush Ends

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #1 Kenny Soares Jr. (R-Sr./5) - NC State transfer

2. #11 Anelu Lafaele (R-So./3)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end Anelu Lafaele (11) walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

3a. #13 Isaac Smith (6th)

3b. #56 Chris Piwowarczyk (R-So./3)

5. #8 Trey Lisle (R-So./3) - SEMO transfer

Defensive Ends

From left, Michigan State's Keahnist Thompson, Eli Coenen, Hudson Aultman and Chris Piwowarczyk run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #9 Keahnist Thompson (R-Sr./5) - Weber State transfer

2. #97 Cal Thrush (R-Fr./2)

3a. #51 Kekai Burnett (R-So./3)

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State defensive lineman Kekai Burnett (51) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3b. #13 Isaac Smith (6th)

Linebackers

MIKE/Middle Linebackers

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #5 Jordan Hall (Sr./4)

2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer

3. #45 Brady Pretzlaff (R-So./3)

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. #16 Adam Shaw (Fr./1)

WILL/Outside Linebackers

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #44 Caleb Wheatland (R-Sr./5) - Auburn transfer

2. #18 Dion Crawford (Sr./4) - Buffalo transfer

3. #12 Cam Stodghill (Sr./4) - Albany transfer

Cornerbacks

Michigan State defensive backs Charles Brantley, left, and Tre Bell III run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #4 Charles Brantley (6th) - Miami (FL) transfer

2. #3 Tre Bell (R-Sr./5) - Iowa State transfer

Michigan State's Tre Bell jokes with teammates during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. #22 Tyran Chappell (R-So./3) - Houston Christian transfer

4. #0 NiJhay Burt (R-Sr./5)

5. #14 Andrew Brinson IV (R-So./3)

Safeties

Nickelbacks

Michigan State defensive back Michael Richard goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #7 Michael Richard (Sr./4) - Louisiana Tech transfer

2. #31 Deuce Edwards (R-Fr./2)

Could Also Play: #12 Cam Stodghill (Sr./4)

Free Safety

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

1. #21 Nikai Martinez (R-Sr./5)

2a. #30 Aveon Grose (R-Sr./5)

2b. #34 Khalil Majeed (6th)

Strong Safety

Michigan State safety Devin Vaught goes through drills during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

1. #2 Devin Vaught - Maine transfer

2. #30 Aveon Grose (R-Sr./5)

Can Also Play: #7 Michael Richard (Sr./4)

Kicker

Michigan State's Liam Boyd kicks a field goal during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #37 Liam Boyd (R-Sr./5) - Charlotte transfer

2. #85 Stephen Gonzales (Fr./1)

Punter

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. #9 Rhys Dakin (Jr./3) - Iowa transfer

2. #49 Alex Weeks (R-Fr./2) - Northern Arizona transfer

Long Snapper

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks long snapper Nick Duzansky (96) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. #50 Nick Duzansky (R-Jr./4) - Oregon transfer

2. #53 Trey Serauskis (Fr./1)

Notable Changes From Last Few Weeks

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are a few tweaks I've made to the overall projections from what I put out two weeks ago . Probably the most significant shift was the decision to make Brennan Parachek the team's top tight end. I'm still of the opinion that Jayden Savoury is the best option in the room this year, but from what I've seen during practice, I think Parachek will wind up being the starter in Week 1.

Another little shift is moving Kayd Coffman up to QB3. I thought Leo Hannan held that spot while looking through drills early in camp because he had one of the three cameras on his helmet while Coffman didn't, but it now seems like the two of them have that third camera on a rotational basis. Really, I'd like to see Coffman go in during lopsided games this year before Cam Fancher because of his youth and extremely high ceiling.