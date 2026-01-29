How MSU's Fears Joined College Basketball’s Elite

This season, Jeremy Fears Jr. has not only played like one of the best players in the Big Ten, but also like one of the top performers in all of college basketball.

For much of the year, Fears led the nation in assists per game and now sits second nationally at 8.9 assists per contest, trailing only Purdue’s Braden Smith. He is also averaging a team-high and career-high 14.1 points per game while shooting an efficient 45.3% from the field.

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) battle for th ball during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Recently, Fears has elevated his play even further, leading Michigan State to eight wins in its last nine games. During that stretch, he has scored in double figures in all nine contests and recorded three double-doubles. Fears is averaging 18.6 points per game on 51% shooting from the field while knocking down 59 of 64 free-throw attempts.

He has continued to distribute the ball at a high level as well, averaging 8.4 assists per game over that span.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the first half in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears Against Rutgers

In his most recent outing, Fears took complete control of the game—particularly in the second half. Michigan State struggled early, committing 10 turnovers in the first half and heading into halftime trailing 37–28.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, yells at Maryland's Guillermo Del Pino while guarding him during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the break, Fears led the charge, sparking a nine-point comeback to force overtime. In the extra period, the Spartans dominated the Scarlet Knights 15–6 to secure the victory.

Fears finished the game with a career-high 27 points, surpassing his previous best of 23 points set just two weeks earlier.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. embraces the crowd during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

His high-level play has firmly placed him among the top players in both the Big Ten and the nation.

Fears Earns National Recognition

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That recognition was reflected in ESPN’s Top 50 Players in College Basketball list, compiled by Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf, where Fears was ranked No. 14 overall. Among Big Ten players, he trailed only Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 9) and Purdue’s Braden Smith (No. 5).

ESPN praised Fears’ growth and impact on the Spartans:

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. dribbles the ball up the floor during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“Fears has taken over the full-time starting point guard spot for Tom Izzo and become one of the elite playmakers in college basketball. He ranks second in the country in assists (8.9 per game) and has scored at least 14 points in eight straight games entering the week, averaging 13.4 points on the season. Fears has had double-figure assists eight times, including last weekend’s 17-point, 17-assist performance.”

Jeremy Fears Jr. has become the engine that drives the Spartans. His ability to score efficiently, create opportunities for teammates, and take over games in critical moments has elevated both his individual profile and Michigan State’s ceiling. With national recognition now following his breakout season, Fears has firmly established himself as one of college basketball’s premier guards.

