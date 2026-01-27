Virginia vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers are looking to get back on track at Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Virginia just saw its five-game winning streak snapped by North Carolina over the weekend. On the flip side, Notre Dame ended a five-game skid with a four-point win over Boston College. Granted, the Fighting Irish were -7.5 favorites in that one.

These teams have alternated wins and losses in their last six meetings with Notre Dame getting the road win in Virginia last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia -9.5 (-112)

Notre Dame +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Virginia: -500

Notre Dame: +380

Total

141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Virginia vs. Notre Dame How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Virginia record: 16-3

Notre Dame record: 11-9

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Virginia is 12-7 ATS this season

Notre Dame is 10-10 ATS this season

Virginia is 6-2 ATS on the road this season

Notre Dame is 5-6 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 11-8 in Virginia games this season

The OVER is 12-8 in Notre Dame games this season

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, Forward, Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder is one of a few freshman Europeans on the Cavaliers, and he’s the one having the biggest impact. The 6’9” Belgian leads Virginia with 16.3 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. He’s also averaging 6.3 rebounds per game, second on the team to seven-footer Johann Grunloh.

De Ridder is coming off a 20-point performance against North Carolina on Saturday. That was his ninth time reaching the 20-point mark, but just second time in six games this month.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick

Notre Dame hasn’t fared well against ranked opponents this season, losing 66-56 to Houston and then 91-69 to the Tar Heels last week. They will be at home this time, so that might help, but Virginia will be motivated following a loss to UNC.

Virginia has proven to be a strong road team, going 6-2 against the spread and 3-2 as road favorites. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is just 5-6 ATS at home and 1-2 as home underdogs.

Pick: Virginia -9.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.