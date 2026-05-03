How MSU's Fears' NBA Combine Invitation Impacts Looming Decision

Michigan State basketball is still awaiting a final decision from its star point guard.

On Friday, Jeremy Fears Jr. was revealed to be one of the invitees to this year's NBA Combine. He's one of 73 players to get an invitation, and the combine will span from May 10-17 in Chicago. Also worth noting is that incoming Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke did not get an invitation, nor did outgoing MSU seniors Jaxon Kohler or Carson Cooper .

The NBA announced today that 73 players have been invited to the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026, which will take place May 10-17 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.



Additionally, a select number of standout players from the AWS NBA G League Draft Combine 2026,… pic.twitter.com/9w2ncpacCe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 1, 2026

Potential Impact on Fears' Decision

Fears about being on this list likely mean the league views him as someone who could definitely be selected if he chooses to remain in the draft process. ESPN currently has Fears ranked as the No. 76 player in the draft, but that number can drop with a successful week at Chicago. Other early entrants ranked ahead of Fears could also decide to drop out of the draft.

This invitation means that Fears is going to have a ton of NBA eyes on him at once, assuming he accepts the invitation and participates. If you're Tom Izzo , selfishly, only bad things can happen there. Perhaps Fears tests better than expected, and perhaps he plays really well during scrimmages, shooting up several teams' draft boards.

Timeline for Final Decision

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. takes a breather before a free throw against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears will have to decide on the NBA or Michigan State before the month is over. The deadline for early entrants to withdraw their names from the draft process is May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Obviously, the choice from the All-American he makes will have a drastic impact on the Spartans' expectations next season.

There isn't too much reason to be concerned right now, though. Fears is still in that draft range where his best-case scenario is being a mid-second-round pick. Those draft spots pay much less than what he'd be making back at MSU, where he can probably command several million dollars. That's the main reason Spartan fans can (somewhat) safely assume Fears is going to return.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The main concern is just whether Fears can rise in the rankings during the combine. Teams have had plenty of time to watch film on Fears, but an increase in competition may reveal something.

Regardless, Fears' lack of a reliable three-point shot at just 6-foot-2 is probably the main reason his draft stock isn't in that first-round range. That's the biggest gap in his game that Michigan State hopes will be fixed or improved during the 2026-27 season.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI