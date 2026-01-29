How Fitzgerald Used MSU’s Junior Day to Build Recruiting Momentum

Pat Fitzgerald is off to a strong start recruiting the Class of 2027. During Michigan State’s Junior Day in East Lansing, Fitzgerald and his staff hosted a number of high-level prospects and made meaningful progress in building relationships across the Midwest.

The event featured a wide range of recruits from the 2027 class, including in-state EDGE rusher Myles Smith and several out-of-state prospects such as Chicago EDGE Brian Demoss, Ohio running back Savior Owens, Illinois linebacker Sean Rice, and Chicago defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua.

Michigan State football head coach Pat Fitzgerald cheers on during the second half against Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald has already secured his first commitment in the 2027 class with three-star running back Savior Owens out of Ohio.

“Building relationships with my teammates and coaches, the new staff, player development, and education were big for me,” Owens said. “I really enjoyed talking to Coach Fitz at the Michigan State basketball game against Maryland and listening to Coach Deebo about his defensive plans.”

Massillon's Savior Owens races down field on his way to a touchdown against St. Edward, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. | Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Owens is an exciting running back prospect, Michigan State will also need to continue strengthening the offensive line to support its future playmakers. Fitzgerald has made strides rebuilding the unit for next season, but adding long-term developmental talent remains a priority.

That focus has led the Spartans to in-state offensive tackle Jack Carlson.

Brighton offensive lineman Jack Carlson prepares for the next play during a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Is Jack Carlson?

Carlson is a 6-foot-7, 240-pound offensive tackle who was recently re-offered by Fitzgerald and Michigan State. He visited campus during Junior Day and left impressed by the new coaching staff.

According to On3’s rankings, Carlson is a three-star recruit ranked No. 738 nationally, the No. 56 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 13 player in the state of Michigan.

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carlson spoke with Greg Smith of Rivals about his renewed offer and his experience in East Lansing.

“I was very impressed by the staff,” Carlson said. “All of the coaches were so engaged and friendly, but still very professional throughout the visit. Everyone at MSU was very personable.”

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also shared Fitzgerald’s message during their conversations.

“Overall, Coach Fitz’s message was that they think I’m a great athlete and they want good people and good athletes from the state of Michigan in their program,” Carlson said. “He’s very excited about the direction that MSU is headed. On a more personal level, he’d like to have me be a Spartan.”

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Michigan State logo displayed on Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s Junior Day showcased Pat Fitzgerald’s early recruiting momentum with the 2027 class. Landing a commitment from Savior Owens while making strong impressions on prospects like Jack Carlson highlights the staff’s emphasis on relationships, player development, and building a foundation close to home. If the Spartans can continue converting visits into commitments, Fitzgerald’s long-term vision for the program is already beginning to take shape.

