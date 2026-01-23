Why Pat Fitzgerald’s Pitch Has Brian Demoss Listening Closely

After being hired on December 1, Pat Fitzgerald moved quickly to stabilize Michigan State’s recruiting efforts. Despite inheriting a class originally assembled by former Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith, Fitzgerald was able to retain most of the 2026 recruiting class. Headlined by prospects such as Collin Campbell and Kayd Coffman, Michigan State currently holds the 47th-ranked recruiting class for 2026.

With all but one player officially signed, Fitzgerald has now shifted his focus to recruiting the 2027 class.

Fitzgerald has been active early in the 2027 cycle, extending offers not only throughout Michigan but across the Midwest region. He has also taken a long-term approach, recently offering Kameron McGee, one of the top players in the 2028 class and the No. 8 overall prospect nationally.

In addition, Michigan State has scheduled a visit with 2027 tight end Anthony Cartwright, a Detroit native who is ranked No. 233 nationally in his class according to Rivals. The early outreach highlights Fitzgerald’s emphasis on relationship-building and establishing recruiting momentum well ahead of signing day.

Defensively, Fitzgerald and his staff have also zeroed in on edge rusher Brian Demoss. Demoss is currently rated as a three-star prospect, but he has been steadily rising in the rankings and could potentially earn a fourth-star rating following a strong junior season.

In December, Demoss released his top five schools, which included Michigan State alongside Wisconsin, in-state rival Michigan, Kansas, and Arizona State. Although Demoss was initially offered by Jonathan Smith, Fitzgerald reaffirmed that offer after taking over — and his message appears to be resonating.

Fitzgerald’s Pitch to Demoss

In a conversation with Greg Smith of On3, Demoss explained why Michigan State remained among his top five schools despite the coaching change. He credited consistent communication with new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere and the clarity provided by Fitzgerald regarding his role in the program.

Demoss said the staff discussed where he fits on the depth chart and emphasized their commitment to his long-term development.

“So what makes me like Coach Debo (Winston DeLattiboudere) is that he talked about where he saw me fitting into the program,” Demoss said.



“We talked about their depth chart. The new staff also seems invested in the recruiting process, and they’re big on player development, which is the type of program I’m looking for — somewhere I can actually get on the field and play.”

Demoss is scheduled to visit East Lansing on the 24th alongside several other recruits. While a commitment is not expected during the visit, it should further strengthen Michigan State’s position in his recruitment and could put the Spartans firmly in the driver’s seat.

Pat Fitzgerald’s early recruiting efforts suggest a smooth transition in East Lansing. By retaining the bulk of the 2026 class, expanding his footprint in the 2027 and 2028 cycles, and reinforcing relationships with priority targets like Brian Demoss, Fitzgerald has brought both stability and forward momentum to Michigan State’s recruiting strategy. As visits ramp up and evaluations continue, the Spartans appear well-positioned to capitalize on this early groundwork.

