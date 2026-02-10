How Jordan Scott’s Rise Stabilizes Spartans’ Backcourt

Jordan Scott was given the starting job at shooting guard after an impactful performance against in-state rival Michigan. While he did not start against the Wolverines, Scott entered the game to open the second half as Michigan State adjusted its rotation, sending Divine Ugochukwu to the bench. Against Michigan, Scott made his presence felt with 10 points, two steals, and a block.

That performance earned Scott his first career start against Minnesota. Although the Spartans fell on the road, Scott was the lone bright spot in the loss. He finished second on the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott shoots against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Scott’s offensive production stood out against both Michigan and Minnesota, his defensive impact was even more impressive. Entering Michigan State’s matchup against Illinois, Scott was tasked with guarding Keaton Wagler — widely considered the best freshman in the Big Ten and one of the top freshmen in the country.

Scott vs. Wagler

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, left, pressures Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday’s game, Michigan State was on the brink of a third straight loss, while Illinois rode a 12-game winning streak. Prior to facing the Spartans, Wagler was averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.

Although Wagler finished with 16 points, Scott delivered a defensive masterclass. He limited Wagler to 2-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 from three-point range, consistently staying attached and forcing difficult looks. Scott also contributed offensively, scoring 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from three, including several timely baskets.

Scott Moving Forward

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) saves an out of bound ball against Michigan guard L.J. Cason (2) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Minnesota, backup point guard Divine Ugochukwu suffered a season-ending foot injury, leaving Michigan State thin in the backcourt. With Ugochukwu sidelined, Jeremy Fears will be asked to shoulder an even heavier workload, making reliable two-way play alongside him a necessity.

Jordan Scott is proving he can be that player. His shooting provides needed spacing, but his defense may be the most valuable part of his game. If his performance against Wagler is any indication, Scott has earned the trust of the coaching staff — and a permanent place in Michigan State’s rotation.

With Michigan State navigating injuries and inconsistency, Jordan Scott’s emergence has come at the perfect time. His ability to impact the game without needing the ball, combined with his willingness to take on elite defensive assignments, gives the Spartans a dependable presence in the backcourt. As the season progresses, Scott looks less like a temporary solution and more like a foundational piece moving forward.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU win over Illinois when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW