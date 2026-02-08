MSU's Jordan Scott Speaks on Huge Defensive Game vs. Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Jordan Scott is gathering more and more trust by the game.

No. 10 Michigan State and Tom Izzo gave him a ton of it during Saturday night's 85-82 overtime victory over fifth-ranked Illinois . Scott made his second consecutive start, but the real trust came with him being assigned onto Illinois' Keaton Wagler.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fighting Illini's star player, who very well could be the Big Ten Player of the Year, was stifled all night. Scott had to take some fouls, but he helped hold Wagler to just 2-of-16 from the field, which is the lowest field goal percentage (12.5%) of the season for him. Scott is quickly becoming one of MSU's most valuable players, and he showed it on Saturday.

After the game, Scott talked about his mentality involved with receiving the Wagler assignment and other things relating to the Spartans' resume victory. A video of Scott's media availability has been provided below.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, left, holds a towel over a cut to his eye he got on a play against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott was also playing nearly all game with some sort of bandage over his right eye. He ran to the locker room early on in the first half with an apparent cut over his right eye. Tom Izzo said after the game that the bandage Scott played with during the first half was covering his eye a bit, and that it had to be changed during halftime.

Izzo also described Scott's performance as a "building block" for him. Scott has had a few of those this season, but this one might be the greatest.

His defense and his effort has never really been in question, but the offense is starting to get honed in, too. Scott scored 10 points in the win Saturday, his third consecutive game in double figures.

He had only scored 10+ once in the 21 games prior to this stretch. That's exactly the thing MSU now needs from its starting two-guard: somebody who can give itself some production on a consistent basis.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Scott's defense is still the story of the game. Holding Wagler to two made field goals is highly remarkable, especially since he took 16 shots. Michigan State got lucky a few times, with Wagler missing some good looks here and there, but nothing really came easy for him.

"Overall, I think I executed on defense," Scott said when asked to evaluate his performance. "I hit a few shots, could have taken a few more, limit the turnovers a bit, but overall, a pretty good job I think."

Michigan State's Jordan Scott shoots against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

