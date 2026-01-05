How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State Hoops vs. USC

Two teams will be looking to get back on track at the Breslin Center on Monday night.

Michigan State lost on Friday night at Nebraska, 58-56. USC lost at Michigan that same night, 96-66. The Spartans and the Trojans are currently ninth and 24th, respectively, in the AP Poll, though both teams will probably slide once those rankings are updated on Monday afternoon because of their losses in their most recent games.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU enters at 12-2 overall and 2-1 during Big Ten play. USC, too, has a 12-2 overall record, but is 1-2 against conference competition to this point. As of Sunday, the Spartans are 16th in the NET rankings; the Trojans are 40th.

Here are the different ways Michigan State fans can take in Monday's contest.

TV Info

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper yells after a slam dunk against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 8:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. PT)

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play); LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches on during his team's game against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 117 or 196 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Monday's Matchup

USC head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC should actually be a relatively well-rested team, given the normal travel fatigue that comes with a trip from Los Angeles to East Lansing.

The Trojans spent their weekend in the state, as they were in Ann Arbor on Friday. It's another version of what MSU did last year, when it played back-to-back road games against USC and UCLA. Michigan State also has a West Coast trip this year, where it plays Washington and Oregon during consecutive road games.

Friday was actually USC's first game back from its winter break. It may also be because Michigan has shredded nearly every opponent it's faced this season, but the score definitely looks like one from a rusty team playing its first game against a Division I opponent in 16 days. The Trojans' last game before break was actually against Division III UC Santa Cruz (USC had initially scheduled Brown, but that game was cancelled because of a shooting on Brown's campus).

The player to know from USC is Chad Baker-Mazara. Michigan State is already a bit familiar with him, as he was a part of that Auburn team last year that eliminated the Spartans in the Elite Eight. Baker-Mazara transferred to L.A. this offseason and is now averaging 20.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard L.J.Cason (2) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

