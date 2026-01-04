3 Things Michigan State Must Improve Before USC

It has not really felt like Michigan State has played a complete game ever since that loss to Duke.

MSU had been able to get away with it for a little bit. The Spartans' schedule in the four games in between their losses to the Blue Devils and Nebraska was pretty easy. All four of Michigan State's opponents are outside the top 100 of the NCAA's NET rankings.

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a foul against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It's easier to look past those faults when the team still comes out with victories, even against weaker opponents. MSU had 17 turnovers against Penn State , it had a terrible second half against Toledo , struggled to pull away from Oakland , and was also shaky defensively against Cornell . It's human nature to shrug those things off as long as Michigan State has more points than the other team at the end.

It's also human nature to then also maybe blow up those faults when there is a loss. Still, those faults do exist. Here are a couple things Michigan State must do better on Monday against USC:

Get in the Paint

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State made seven field goals from inside the arc all game on Friday and finished with only 10 points in the paint. I don't know the last time the Spartans hit so few shots from up close in a game, but it certainly has to be the fewest in a long time.

Even with the Nebraska game weighing it down, MSU is averaging 19.7 made two-point field goals per game. The Spartans actually ended up only attempting 22 twos, compared to 28 threes, against the Cornhuskers.

Turnovers

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State has turned it over 14, 17, and 19 times during its three Big Ten games. It needs to do a better job at protecting the basketball, because winning results do not often come when you give it away 11 more times than the other team does, which is what happened against Nebraska.

What especially stood out from the game against the Cornhuskers is how preventable those giveaways were. Nebraska definitely had a quality defensive performance, but MSU was also traveling, throwing passes out of bounds, and stepping on the sideline. The good part is that those are coachable, fixable mistakes.

Bench Production

Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward shoots a free throw against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is normally not a problem. When healthy, Michigan State's rotation is 11 players deep. The Spartans were without Divine Ugochukwu on Friday due to an illness, moving Kur Teng into the starting lineup, but still only got three points combined from the five players who came off the bench.

MSU is a team that usually expects to win the "bench points" stats because of that depth. That was part of its strength last year. It's still a strength this year, but maybe not to the same degree. Getting three points on 1-for-6 shooting over 44 combined bench minutes is not what the Spartans are acclimated to.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches on during his team's game against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

