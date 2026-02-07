How to Watch MSU Hockey's 'Duel in the D' vs. Michigan

Michigan State hockey is entering another huge battle with its arch-rival.

The top two teams in college hockey right now are Michigan and MSU, who are ranked in that order. Friday's matchup in Ann Arbor was the very first time in this rivalry's history that these two programs met as the top two teams in the country. The Spartans had the Wolverines on the ropes with a 3-1 lead entering the third period, but UM stormed back to win 4-3 in overtime .

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

That result gave Michigan two points in the Big Ten standings, but Michigan State also tacked on one for itself. Entering Saturday's matchup --- the rivalry's annual "Duel in the D" at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit --- the Wolverines hold a two-point lead over the Spartans in the Big Ten standings, currently having 38 points to the Spartans' 36.

If MSU wins this game in regulation, it will take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. Anything else, and the Wolverines will stay in front. Obviously, the stakes are high. Here's how you can watch:

Television Info

Michigan State's Porter Martone moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puck Drop: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Fred Pletsch (play-by-play); Ben Holden (analyst)

More on Saturday's Matchup

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like last year, Michigan State is going to be entering its game against Michigan in Detroit coming off a loss the previous day. The Spartans took a 2-1 loss in East Lansing last year, but then turned around and dominated the following evening, crushing the Wolverines in a 6-1 result. Six different goals were scored by six different players.

The key for MSU will be trying to limit the offense of Michigan. No team in the nation scores as much as the Wolverines do, averaging 4.81 goals per game. The gap between UM and the second-best offense, Quinnipiac, who averages 4.11 goals, is larger than the gap between Quinnipiac and the team that is ranked 17th offensively.

Michigan State did that job for the first 40 minutes on Friday night. The Spartans had out-shot Michigan 24-17 through two periods. But during the third period and overtime, UM out-shot MSU 18-10. The Wolverines were the much sharper team in that stretch, and it seemed the Spartans were playing with some tired legs at times.

MSU also needs to do a better job at the face-off circle. Michigan had a 45-30 advantage there, most importantly winning all four draws during the overtime period, where possession is the most critical. One of UM's goals earlier in the game came shortly after a face-off win where Michigan State's Cayden Lindstrom didn't seem to expect for the puck to be dropped in that moment. Little things matter in games like these.

Michigan State's Maxim Strbak (8) chases the puck during a game against Michigan at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

