MSU Hockey Blows 2-Goal Lead in Third in OT Loss at Michigan

That's a tough one to swallow.

No. 2 Michigan State had a 3-1 lead entering the third, but a more-than-lackluster third period allowed No. 1 Michigan to tie it, and then a penalty in overtime allowed the Wolverines to win it.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not the end of the world, though. MSU only ended up losing one point of ground in the Big Ten standings, getting one point for an OT loss, while the Wolverines got two for an OT win.

These two teams will play again tomorrow. This time, the game will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the annual "Duel in the D." Puck drop there is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on BTN. A regulation win would put the Spartans in first place in the Big Ten.

Game Recap

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine makes a save against Michigan defenseman Tyler Duke during the third period at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

First Period

It was Charlie Stramel who opened the scoring for the Spartans. The same guy who had a hat trick and the overtime game-winner during last week's outdoor game at Penn State came through during the first period with about five minutes to go in the first period. He had a nice feed from Porter Martone and converted from point-blank range.

That lead did not last too long. Michigan had a response less than two minutes later on a pretty impressive deflection from Nick Moldenhauser. MSU had to accept a 1-1 tie at the first intermission after outshooting UM 10-7 through 20 minutes.

Second Period

The ending of the middle period was a truly key part of this game. Both of these elite teams remained deadlocked at one apiece for a while, but Shane Vansaghi broke the tie with just under five minutes to go in the second period. He beat his defender down the ice, and Eric Nilson's presence drew away some attention from the other defender, leaving Vansaghi one-on-one with Michigan goalie Stephen Peck.

This time, instead of allowing the Wolverines to quickly tie it up, the Spartans added on. Owen West delivered a shot from the slot that made its way around some bodies and in to give Michigan State a two-goal lead with a little more than two minutes to go in the second. Stramel picked up the primary assist to give him his second point of the day as well.

Michigan State's Daniel Russell shoots the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third Period

MSU seeked to hold on, entering the final period with a 3-1 lead. One of the key moments earlier one was when Michigan had the puck for about three minutes straight in the Spartans' defensive zone. Everyone's legs on the Michigan State line was dead tired, but it was able to get a critical clearance and get a huge line change. At the moment, it seemed like it would be a moment to look back upon from MSU's win.

It wasn't. Michigan made it a one-goal game a few minutes later on a goal from Asher Barnett a little past the midway point in the period. The Wolverines kept applying pressure in the moments after, too.

It seemed Michigan State would get a breather when it got a power play. A shot from Ryker Lee had looked like it went in, but had instead rang off the inside of the pipe. Michigan, playing short-handed, found numbers the other way, and Kienan Draper tied the deal at three apiece.

The Wolverines continued to control the rest of the period, threatening to jump ahead in the final moments of regulation. MSU was able to fend that off, and both teams got to go to overtime knowing they get at least they get one point.

Overtime

Both teams had one try at it with the puck, but the big mistake was made by Michigan State, when Nilson was called for tripping. That gave the Wolverines a 4-on-3 power play.

Penalties are death in overtime. MSU nearly killed it, but Jayden Perron ended it, beating Trey Augustine to his blocker side.

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

