How To Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. Northern Iowa

Michigan State is now on the list of national title contenders. That comes with national title-contender expectations on a game-by-game basis.

The Spartans (3-0), currently ranked No. 5 in the country, are on the heels of a huge win over second-ranked Duke . They're one simple home win over Northern Iowa (2-1) on Friday night away from probably reaching No. 2 or No. 3 in next week's rankings. Here's how you can watch this one on TV or listen on the radio:

TV Info

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes the action against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip Time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play); Miles Simon (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 83 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 83

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Quick Preview of Matchup

This game will be an interesting test of Michigan State's focus. Having a short, two-day prep after a game like Duke. Had MSU lost to the Blue Devils, this game would've offered a nice chance to quickly refocus. But since the Spartans won, this will show Tom Izzo just how well the team can handle success.

It would be pretty easy for Michigan State to ease up a little bit after a breakthrough win, with Tennessee on the near horizon. Playing a game on Friday will give MSU a chance to move on relatively quickly, which is exactly what needs to happen.

Nov 3, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Greyson Uelmen (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Northern Iowa, the Panthers are an interesting mid-major for the Spartans to place on their schedule. UNI reached the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed last season, but this year's team is entirely different after its first coaching change in 20 years, with its roster subsequently getting raided in the transfer portal. Prior head coach Ben Jacobsen left for Utah State; Kyle Green is now in his first year in charge.

Point guard Greyson Uelmen is the player to know. He's an incoming transfer from North Dakota and is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game so far. He's leading the Panthers in all three major statistical categories.

This will also be the first-ever meeting between Michigan State and Northern Iowa and MSU's first game against a Missouri Valley Conference opponent since it beat Indiana State 87-75 on Dec. 30, 2023.

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