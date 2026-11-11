Handing Out Grades from MSU's Champions Classic Win vs. Duke

CHICAGO — There are still 29 games remaining in Michigan State's regular season, but it certainly seems like it may have something here.

Remember when the fifth-ranked Spartans lost to UConn and Marquette in back-to-back exhibition games, and it was time to freak out and sell all the stock? It seems like a distant memory already. MSU's stock is suddenly going to the moon after a 79-73 win over No. 2 Duke .

There is no denying that this is a huge win for Michigan State. Class is in session now, though, and it's time for a little report card.

Scott's Shot-Blocking: A+, Apparently

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott goes for a loose ball against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I've got two words for you: six blocks. That would be a decent day at the office for Wilt Chamberlain or Shaquille O'Neal at the rim. Jordan Scott isn't quite the rim protector the 100-point man and The Big Diesel once were, but that didn't stop him from putting together one of the best defensive performances in Spartan basketball history.

It's only the 14th game in Michigan State's history where somebody has gotten at least six rejections in one game. Most other inclusions are the larger Draymond Greens, Jaren Jacksons, and the Marcus Binghams of the world. Scott did it as a shooting guard/small forward against perhaps the most talented team in the country. He previously hadn't blocked more than two shots in a game. Scott's defense was already considered excellent, but this was pretty absurd.

Freshmen Clutch Gene: A

Michigan State guard Jasiah Jervis drives to the hoop during the Champions Classic against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the crazy parts about Tuesday was that the Blue Devils never led. Michigan State started on an 11-2 run and never let Duke catch up completely. You sort of kept waiting and waiting and waiting for *that* moment to happen and for the game to become level or swing in Duke's favor, but that moment never arrived. Duke certainly tried to make it happen, but it felt like MSU always had the answer.

The Spartans' two freshmen they have in the backcourt are a big reason why. Jasiah Jervis hit two three-pointers on Tuesday, one being a stepback three that stretched a nine-point lead to 12 with about five minutes to go. Michigan State didn't have someone who could've hit that shot last year.

Carlos Medlock Jr. also hit two huge threes during the second half. One was in direct response to a Duke triple, and the other was after the Blue Devils got some second-chance points off a missed free throw (something MSU hardly allows). Those were both giant shots and kept Duke at arm's length.

Duke's Overpowering Frontcourt: C-

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) gestures after dunking the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason the Blue Devils were considered a somewhat healthy favorite in this one was their frontcourt. This wasn't supposed to be a great matchup for Michigan State. Duke had some great players in Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Patrick Ngongba II, playing power forward and center, respectively. MSU's frontcourt has largely struggled up to this point, so it seemed like that was an area the Blue Devils would feast.

It wasn't exactly famine, but the Spartans limited Boumtje Boumtje and Ngongba about as well as they could. Ngongba's stat line of 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists is very respectable, but he really didn't seem super effective. Boumtje Boumtje seemed to disappear entirely for stretches; he finished with just 5 points and 4 rebounds.

The defensive performance for Michigan State was exquisite all around. Holding that talented a Duke team to 73 points, including just 25 in the first half, is remarkable.