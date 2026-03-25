MSU's Izzo Explains Why Big Ten Is Thriving in March

The biggest winner of the NCAA Tournament so far is probably the Big Ten.

Six different teams have made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in the conference's history. Among the group are 1-seed Michigan, 2-seed Purdue, 3-seed Illinois, 3-seed Michigan State , 4-seed Nebraska, and 9-seed Iowa. Tom Izzo's Spartans are here for the 17th time across his 28-season March Madness streak and face 2-seed UConn on Friday, but Izzo is happy to see the conference doing well.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo smiles from the bench during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I think it speaks volumes about our conference when you look at it in general for the winner for this whole year..." Izzo said on Monday. "I'd say the Big Ten is flexing its muscles in that respect, and I'm a Big Ten fan for all the teams that are playing right now."

Yes, that may even include the Wolverines.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I've gotta [root for them], maybe this much," Izzo said about Michigan on Tuesday while appearing on the show, ' Up and Adams ,' on Tuesday while holding his right index finger and thumb close together. "Maybe I'd like another shot at them. They beat us pretty good both times."

Izzo probably wouldn't shed any tears if fourth-seeded Alabama pulls an upset in the Sweet Sixteen, but, hey, those were his words. If a Big Ten team finally wins a title for the first time since Izzo did it in 2000, the Wolverines would probably be the only team that would actually displease him.

Big Ten Continues to Flex

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; The Big Ten Conference logo is seen during Big Ten Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Something else Izzo has pointed out is that the Big Ten has been gaining strength in other sports. Three different football programs have won the national championship in the last three years. Twelve women's basketball programs got into this year's NCAA Tournament. Four of the seven Big Ten hockey programs got into this year's NCAA Tournament, too.

The current direction of college sports, particularly in football (which drives everything else), is a battle between the Big Ten and the SEC. For decades, the southern counterparts had control there, but that has begun to shift in the transfer portal and NIL era.

Basketball Runs the Show

Basketball still has some immense value, too, though, especially in March. The NCAA Tournament pays out "units" to conferences based on how many games they play in March Madness. More wins and bids = more money.

According to the Sports Business Journal , one "unit" in the men's tournament is worth roughly $2 million, which gets paid over six years. That means every Sweet Sixteen run is worth about $6 million, since each team gains one unit for making the tourney and two more for winning a pair of games. You don't necessarily have to root for Michigan, but keep rooting for those other Big Ten teams. Their victories mean more money for Michigan State now, too.