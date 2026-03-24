Izzo Reveals Wild Truth About MSU's Denham Wojcik

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- One member of Michigan State's regular playing group is playing through an ailment at the end of his collegiate career.

Denham Wojcik , the Spartans' backup point guard, is currently playing through a torn labrum in his right shoulder, head coach Tom Izzo revealed on Monday. Wojcik has averaged 5.6 minutes per game across 30 total appearances during what will be his lone season in East Lansing after transferring in from Harvard.

Health Update on Wojcik

Michigan State guard Denham Wojcik (10) defends Rutgers guard Jamichael Davis (1) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The topic came up because Wojcik seemed to have his shoulder checked on the bench during MSU's Round of 32 game vs. Louisville. Going by available photos of him, Wojcik has been wearing tape around that right shoulder during games since at least the game against Illinois on Feb. 7. Izzo says Wojcik plans to have surgery on it after the season.

"It just kind of tweaks now and then," Izzo said. "He was actually really good after the game. He's tougher than nails. He can play through pain, put it that way, but I think he's going to be fine. I talked to him yesterday, and he was doing a lot better. He'll get a little bit of rest, and that'll help him, but he can play hurt and injured."

Wojcik's shoulder hasn't seemed to affect his play. The juxtaposition with All-American Jeremy Fears Jr. at point guard has caused plenty of valid questions about his abilities, but Wojcik does look improved from the start of the season.

Like it or not, he's also the best option Michigan State has whenever Fears needs a break with Divine Ugochukwu out with a foot injury. Izzo experimented with a lineup against UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament, with neither Fears nor Wojcik on the court, and at the one, and it went pretty poorly.

Michigan State's Denham Wojcik moves the ball against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is also the phase of the tournament when Izzo could realistically consider playing Fears for all 40 minutes, but don't count on it. Fears hasn't played wire-to-wire in a game this year, and the large amount of running inherently built into the Spartans' system for their point guard just means Fears needs a break once in a while so he can have something left in the tank for crunch time.

MSU needs Wojcik to help keep the ship above water to earn one more game. Scott and Trey Fort simply aren't broken in at the spot, and the only other point guard option on the roster is former walk-on Nick Sanders.