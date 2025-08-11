The Key to a Successful Michigan State Pass Rush
The Michigan State Spartans spent a month last season failing to record a sack.
MSU did not have an effective pass rush in 2024, and this must change in 2025 if the team wants to reach a bowl game.
The Spartans started last season strong, sacking Florida Atlantic quarterback Cam Fancher seven times. However, as the season progressed and they took on more talented teams, the sack numbers dropped.
MSU added a few bodies to its rush-end group, including Air Force’s David Santiago and Georgia State’s Cam Williams. Returning players like Jalen Thompson and Tyler Gillison will play major roles, too.
Jonathan Smith, Joe Rossi and Chad Wilt must figure out how to dial up more pressure this season. What is the key to the Spartans having a successful pass rush?
It starts with being more aggressive in sending the blitz. MSU was a rather conservative defense last season, keeping everything in front of them and locking things down between the 20s.
Will MSU send more blitzes?
Will some of the Spartans’ new additions on the defensive line inspire them to send more blitzes? Rossi has never been a defensive coordinator who sends much pressure, so it is not likely to expect that to change, but we will see.
If MSU does decide to send more pressure, it would be smart to send multiple bodies after the quarterback. Constantly rotating new defensive linemen into the game will keep offensive coordinators guessing.
Sending pressure from multiple places will also help improve the pass-rush. MSU got plenty of pressure on the interior against FAU in the first game of last season, and it should continue to try to generate that pressure with defensive tackles.
Versatility will also be key to an improved Spartan pass rush. Quindarius Dunnigan is a defensive end by trade, but the Spartans will likely play him on the interior often.
MSU needs leadership in the rush-end room. Thompson is entering his junior year and has played 587 snaps in his career, per Pro Football Focus.
The Spartans will lean on Thompson’s experience this season, and he must make up for a season where he did not record a single sack.
MSU has a real chance of having a much-improved pass rush this upcoming season. Will they make any changes and take a new approach?
You can keep up with all of our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' pass rush when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.