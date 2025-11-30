SI

Michigan State to Part Ways With Jonathan Smith After Two Seasons

The Spartans finished this season 4-8 and 1-8 in the Big Ten.

Blake Silverman

Jonathan Smith coached Michigan State for two seasons
Jonathan Smith coached Michigan State for two seasons / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State has decided to wash its hands of coach Jonathan Smith after just two seasons leading the Spartans’ football program.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan State plans to fire Smith on Sunday, just one day after the Spartans earned their first Big Ten win of the season with a 38-28 victory over Maryland. He signed a seven-year contract to become Michigan State’s coach before the 2024 season after the Mel Tucker era came to a messy close. Per Thamel, Smith will be owed $33 million with the departure.

The Spartans finished their season at 4-8. They snapped an eight-game losing streak Saturday after wins to open the regular season over Western Michigan, Boston College and Youngstown State. Smith’s team nearly dropped their entire conference slate with the eight losses in a row once their Big Ten schedule began, including close calls with winnable games against Minnesota and Iowa.

Smith ends his brief tenure as Michigan State coach with a 9-15 record, missing a bowl game in both years. He spent six seasons as Oregon State’s head coach before he jumped for the Spartans job. He has a 43-50 combined record from his time at Oregon State and Michigan State.

Now, Michigan State officially enters its coaching search, with former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald named as a “person of interest” by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Football