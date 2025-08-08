Beloved Spartan Named Head Coach of Bahamas in FIBA AmeriCup
Former Michigan State guard and fan favorite Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr. has had quite the year.
Nairn comes off his first season as Bowling Green State men's basketball's associate head coach, one in which he got to return to the Breslin Center as an opponent against his alma mater and former head coach, Tom Izzo.
Now, Nairn will get to represent his country on a global stage, as he was named the head coach of the Bahamas senior men's basketball team for its participation in the FIBA AmeriCup this month.
The tournament will be played in Nicaragua from Aug. 22-31.
"I can't put into words what this opportunity means to me," Nairn said, per a press release from Bowling Green State athletics. "Anytime you get a chance to represent your country it's a blessing. I'm honored, humbled, and won't take it for granted."
Nairn coaches under Bowling Green State coach Todd Simon, who comes off his second season at the helm. He followed Simon over from Southern Utah, where Simon served as head coach for seven seasons, winning the Big Sky Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season when he led the Thunderbirds to a conference title.
"We are proud of Coach Nairn and the work he has put in to be put in position to lead his national team," Simon said, per the release. "He will do a great job and lead the Bahamas with passion and enthusiasm."
Bahamas looking to redeem itself
Nairn was part of the Bahamas' run in the 2024 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, where they fell just a win short of qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
"This is always an exciting time for senior men’s basketball, as we have been making strides year after year, being just nine points away from the Olympics," said Bahamas Basketball Federation vice president Moses Johnson when he announced the 12-man roster at a press conference this week.
"We don’t want to be saying we are nine points away, we want to be marching into Los Angeles in 2028. This is just one step toward our goal.”
Bahamas will kick off its participation in the FIBA AmeriCup on Aug. 23 with a game against the United States. The two nations will be part of Group A, which also includes Brazil and Uruguay.
