Michigan State's Tom Izzo Receives Substantial Pay Raise

Michigan State's legendary head coach is getting a raise.

Tom Izzo and the school agreed to an amendment in his contract on Friday, which ultimately gave Izzo a $1 million pay bump. It raises his overall salary to about $7.2 million, the highest among men's basketball coaches in the Big Ten.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells to his players during a game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Coach Izzo is the ultimate Spartan – someone whose work ethic and devotion to our student-athletes, this university and the broader MSU community are unmatched," said MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz in a statement. "We believe deeply in his ability to uphold our values, develop champions, and continue building one of college basketball's premier programs, all while serving as a trusted university ambassador. Michigan State will benefit from his leadership for many more years."

Izzo, who turns 71 next month, is in the midst of his 31st year as the Spartans' head coach. Michigan State is 8-1 this season, headed into a Saturday matchup against Penn State , and is ranked ninth in the country. He's the winningest coach in Big Ten history, with a career 745-303 record (.711).

More on Izzo, Future

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo applauds as he exits the floor after the first half against Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Michigan State leads 34-31 over Duke. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm incredibly appreciative of the continued support from the Board of Trustees, President Guskiewicz and AD Batt," Izzo said in the same statement. "With strong leadership and positive momentum throughout the University and the department, the pieces are in place for sustained success, and I'm as energized as ever to chase championships."

Come March, Izzo's team is likely to qualify for the field for the 28th consecutive time --- really 29, since the 2019-20 team finished ninth in the AP Poll, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. During those appearances, Izzo won the 2000 national championship and made the Final Four eight total times. He's also won 17 combined Big Ten regular season (11) and tournament (6) titles. Izzo was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

"Coach Izzo is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college athletics," athletic director J Batt said. "His list of championships and honors is amazing, but his true legacy will be the impact he's had, first and foremost, on his student-athletes, as well as Spartans everywhere. He cares deeply about our University and our community, and is always willing to do whatever is asked of him to advance MSU.

"Despite his impressive collection of accolades, he continues pushing his Spartans to accomplish more. Since the summer we've been discussing how we elevate the program to even greater heights in our new landscape. This new contract not only celebrates his legacy, it displays the department's commitment to doing all we can to support him and the program's championship dreams for years to come."

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo listens to a ref make a call during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Tom Izzo's pay bump when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW