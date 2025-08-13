Former Spartan DL Getting Another Shot at the NFL
Week 1 of the NFL season is getting closer, and pretty soon, teams will be cutting down their rosters to the 53-man requirement.
On Wednesday, UFL insider James Larsen reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed former Michigan State defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk, who is now playing center. He most recently had been playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.
Panasiuk has been a three-time All-UFL honoree throughout his time in the XFL and UFL.
The former Spartan standout had an opportunity to get back on an NFL roster last year when he participated in the Indianapolis Colts' training camp, but he was ultimately waived as part of roster cuts.
Panasiuk was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was waived the first week of September. He got another shot with the Carolina Panthers, spending some time on their practice squad before being placed on IR in August of 2021.
Panasiuk's career with the Spartans
Panasiuk was a four-year letterwinner for the Spartans, having come in as a four-star prospect, per 247Sports, in 2016. He played every game in his freshman season before starting every game his sophomore season, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from the media. He posted 25 tackles, with 2.5 for loss.
The following season, Panasiuk once again recorded 25 tackles, with 6.0 for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, an interception and a blocked field goal. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media.
In his final season with the Spartans, Panasiuk once again earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from coaches and media. He tallied a career-best 36 tackles, 9.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
He totaled 100 tackles in his collegiate career.
Panasiuk continues to prove he should be considered at the NFL level, having put together a strong career in the UFL while thriving at his new position.
Perhaps Panasiuk's hard work will pay off once again as he looks to make what would be an incredible comeback at the next level.
