Former Spartan DL Getting Another Shot at the NFL

NEWS: The New Orleans #Saints have signed @XFLBattlehawks C Mike Panasiuk, per his agency @XLSPORTSNFL.



Panasiuk has been one of spring football's best, earning All-#UFL honors 3 times over his career (XFL, UFL).



Formerly with the #Colts last fall. #UFLtoNFL pic.twitter.com/8rAbvlXZCy