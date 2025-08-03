MSU Looking to Use Nick Marsh as a Versatile Weapon
Michigan State did an excellent job replenishing its wide receiver room this offseason, stocking the group with some very talented veterans from the portal to add to a promising up-and-comer in sophomore wideout Nick Marsh.
With that plethora of receivers, the Spartans will have the benefit of being able to move guys around, and that's going to include Marsh, a player who has an opportunity to separate himself as one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten this season.
Now that Marsh has a year under his belt, more is going to be asked of him, especially after he displayed very high potential in Year 1.
"That's something we talked to him (Marsh) about in spring football was I came in, and, 'We're going to move you around," said offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. "You've been in it now for a year, you're very comfortable with it,' and I think the beauty in the system that we run is being able to be very multiple formational personnel-wise.
"I really like being around him because he's a smart player to where I feel really comfortable saying, 'Hey, I'm going to put you at the Z this play, and now I want to put you in the slot, motion to this, and whatnot.' He's had a really good attitude about it, and then for us, it's just about challenging him in those areas and seeing what routes fit his skill set, because we got some pretty good other guys, too, that I feel like can do some of that stuff. I feel really good about that room and how he's picked that up."
The more the Spartans can move their receivers around, the better. This will allow for all of them to get in on the action and take some of the focus off of Marsh, who will surely be seeing double coverage this season as junior quarterback Aidan Chiles' main target.
"I feel really like we've upgraded the personnel in that room," Lindgren said. "Definitely having someone opposite of Nick to where if they double team, we've got something else, or the run game can take advantage. I'm excited about that."
