Full 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker for Michigan State Football

It's going to be an eventful transfer portal cycle for Michigan State football, as there is likely going to be some whiplash from the Spartans' coaching change that now has Pat Fitzgerald as the program's new head coach.

Keeping track of all the players coming in and out of the transfer portal might be difficult for fans. Spartan Nation is here to help with that. Below is a comprehensive list of every single player who has decided to leave MSU via the portal and also join the Spartans in the portal.

Incoming Transfers (0)

No players have committed to Michigan State just yet. Stay tuned for updates.

Outgoing Transfers (9)

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh extends his arms outward during the Spartans' contest against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Date Departing Player Years of Eligibility Left Note(s) New School Nov. 30 RB Mahki Frazier 2 Leading rusher in 2025 Dec. 1 WR Nick Marsh 2 Leading receiver in 2024 and 2025 Dec. 5 EDGE Stone Chaney 4 1 career appearance, PWO Dec. 8 DB Jeremiah Hughes 2 Began career at LSU, redshirted in '25 Dec. 8 S Tracy Revels 2 DNP at MSU, began at Bowling Green Dec. 8 OG Gavin Broscious 1 or 2 0 sacks allowed in 2025, per PFF Dec. 9 OL Rashawn Rogers 4 PWO, DNP at MSU Dec. 10 DB Justin Denson Jr. 3 Preserved redshirt in '25 Dec. 10 LB Semaj Bridgeman 2 Began career at Michigan

Key Losses

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier carries the ball against USC on Sept. 20, 2025 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The biggest losses for Michigan State early on were from running back Makhi Frazier and wide receiver Nick Marsh . Frazier's 520 rushing yards this season were the most on the team. He likely had some loyalty to previous head coach Jonathan Smith , as he had been committed to him at Oregon State before flipping to MSU when Smith took the job in East Lansing.

Marsh definitely hurts a lot for the Spartans, too. It feels a lot like the Keon Coleman situation, where he spent two seasons at Michigan State before transferring elsewhere for (probably) one season in order to maximize his NFL draft stock somewhere else. Marsh broke MSU's single-season receiving record for a true freshman and led the team in yardage in 2024. He didn't make the leap some hoped for in 2025, but he still was the team's clear-cut first option through the air.

Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another notable loss is from left guard Gavin Broscious. He had dealt with injuries at the beginning of his college career, but finally got healthy this fall, appearing in 11 games and making four starts. According to Pro Football Focus, Broscious didn't allow a sack in 295 pass-blocking snaps this past season.