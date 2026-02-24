No. 8 Purdue Presents Monstrous Challenge for Sluggish MSU

After a dominant win over UCLA, Michigan State delivered a far less convincing performance in a 66–60 home victory against Ohio State.

In his postgame remarks, head coach Tom Izzo made it clear he was not pleased with his team’s approach.

“We looked like a team that played like we’re going to win anyway, so we’d just do what we want to do, and that was the message at halftime,” Izzo said. “You don’t get to do that.”

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. struggled after a strong outing against UCLA. Fears finished with 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field, along with eight assists and three turnovers.

Instead, the Spartans leaned on center Carson Cooper, who delivered a career performance. Cooper recorded a 20-point double-double with 11 rebounds on 7-for-10 shooting and added a career-high three assists.

Freshman Jordan Scott also provided a boost, scoring 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting and 1-for-2 from three-point range. He converted a key free throw late to extend the lead to two possessions, helping seal the victory. It marked his fifth consecutive game scoring in double figures as a starter.

While the Spartans secured the win, the overall performance left room for improvement — especially with a road trip to West Lafayette looming. Michigan State is just 2–8 in its last 10 meetings with Purdue and has lost seven straight road games against the Boilermakers. To compete this time, the Spartans cannot afford another sluggish showing.

Scouting Purdue

Purdue entered the season as the preseason No. 1 team and a favorite to win the national championship. Although the Boilermakers have not fully met those lofty expectations, they remain 22–5 and ranked No. 8 in the country.

Senior guard Braden Smith has been one of the best players in the Big Ten — and arguably the nation. While his scoring average has dipped slightly to 14.9 points per game, he is shooting efficiently at 47% from the field and 41% from three-point range. Smith also averages 8.7 assists per game, ranking second nationally behind Fears. His ability to control tempo makes him the engine of Purdue’s offense.

Sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13 points per game while shooting 43% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, providing consistent perimeter production. Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the team in rebounding with nine boards per game and adds 13 points per contest on an efficient 56.5% shooting from the field.

Purdue also added Oscar Cluff via the transfer portal, bolstering its front-court depth and physical presence inside.

Michigan State survived Ohio State, but a similar performance will not be enough on the road against Purdue. The Boilermakers’ balance, efficiency, and home-court advantage present a far greater challenge.

If the Spartans are to snap their losing streak in West Lafayette, they must play with urgency from the opening tip. That means sharper offensive execution, disciplined defense against Smith’s playmaking, and sustained interior production from Cooper and the frontcourt.

