MSU's Fears Expects More from Himself, Team after Sloppy OSU Win

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Jeremy Fears Jr. is usually one of the upbeat talkers on Michigan State.

He's probably the guy who has to answer the most questions from media members in the program after head coach Tom Izzo . Fears, especially after wins, always gives thoughtful, complete answers to said questions, and it's not unusual for him to be smiling as he does so.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That wasn't really the case after No. 15 MSU's shaky 66-60 victory over Ohio State on Sunday. Fears still answered every question in full, but he wasn't really his normal, semi-cheerful self. His voice was a little bit quieter, and it was just a bit more business-like. It's evident in his words, too, but it was clear from his body language that he wasn't particularly pleased with how Sunday's game went.

"We need to get better," Fears said. "We need to find the why. Why did that happen? Why does it keep happening? At the end of the day, we need to be playing our best basketball, now going into March, going into the tournament, going into finishing the season. It's getting close to one-and-done time, whether it's the [Big Ten] tournament or whether it's March Madness."

Where MSU Came Up Short

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. runs the offense during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One problem that has appeared in past games this season has been Michigan State's tendency to turn it over too much in the opening minutes and sequences of games. MSU literally turned it over six seconds into the game on Sunday, when Fears thought Coen Carr would remain at his spot in the left wing or corner, but Carr cut to the basket and wasn't looking at Fears as he sent the pass in the direction of where Carr once stood.

Fears ended up having a below-average day passing the ball. The bar for "average" is pretty high for Fears, in fairness --- he entered Sunday averaging a Division I-best 9.3 assists per game and just 2.1 turnovers per game. Fears "only" had eight assists in this one, breaking a four-game streak of 10+ assists. He also had four turnovers, which tied his season-high with two other games.

"We didn't have great possessions," Fears said about the team's start, which contributed to the Spartans scoring a season-low 23 first-half points. "A lot of that falls on me, just understanding what I need to do, how I can help the team and whatnot. Overall, it just needs to be better on my part."

At the end of the day, Michigan State is still 22-5 overall, 12-4 during Big Ten play, and in position for a top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This was not MSU's best game by any stretch, but there is still time.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, guards Ohio State's Amare Bynum during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

