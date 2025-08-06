Spartan WRs Make National Award Watch List, with Surprise Absence
Michigan State has been represented by two wide receivers name to a major national award watch list.
The Biletnikoff Award Watch List was revealed on Wednesday, and on it were Michigan State transfer wide receivers Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly.
McCray is a redshirt junior from Kent State, where he was a two-time All-MAC selection, including first team honors in 2023.
Kelly is a senior from Middle Tennessee State, where he, too, was an All-Conference honoree, being named first-team All-Conference USA as a wide receiver and a second-team honoree as a punt returner.
Last week, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren detailed what each of the Spartans' key transfer wide receivers brings to the table.
Here's what he had to say about Kelly and McCray:
Omari Kelly
"Really versatile, a guy that has played a lot of football, smart, can play outside, can play inside, and is a really good route runner," Lindgren said. "I just feel like he's kind of that all-around guy that can do a lot of different things. He can stretch the defense, he can win the one-on-ones, and he's got a little bit of length.
"Like I said, he's one of those high-energy guys, that's kind of contagious, he likes being around. He's been really good for that room."
Chrishon McCray
"To me, the thing that jumps out about him is his explosion; the ability for a big play, whether it's high percentage, bubble screen or an option route underneath with the ability to catch the thing, make a guy miss, and create a big play," Lindgren said. "Or if you come up and press him, he's got the ability to take the top off the defense."
Surprisingly, sophomore wideout Nick Marsh, who is anticipated to be the Spartans' WR1, did not make the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
For some odd reason, Marsh doesn't seem to be getting his deserved respect from the rest of the country. While McCray and Kelly were both standouts at their former schools, Marsh's ceiling seems to be higher, and his freshman season showed glimpses of a player who could become the next elite wide receiver to come through the program.
The Biletnikoff Award honors the best receiver in the nation. Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 17, finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 11.
