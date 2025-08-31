Why Omari Kelly Succeeded in his Michigan State Debut
Omari Kelly has been awaiting a real shot to contribute at wide receiver for a Power Four school ever since he chose Auburn as a four-star recruit in high school.
Things didn't work out for Kelly there, though. He was able to get onto the field a little bit but only caught five passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns across two seasons at Auburn. Kelly then went to Middle Tennessee and exploded, hauling in 53 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns. That gave him the opportunity to move back up to a Power Four program and Michigan State.
"Coming from Middle Tennessee, it's such a big difference," Kelly said about the atmosphere at his first game in Spartan Stadium. "It's such a big difference and the fans made it really special, as well. Just keeping the energy there and things like that."
On Friday, Kelly was the Spartans' top receiver in what was his fourth-ever start at a big-time program. His seven receptions were the most of any player in the game against Western Michigan, and his 75 receiving yards were first on MSU in the 23-6 win.
What Kelly and others said after the game
"It felt good just getting opportunities to showcase what I can do in front of everybody," Kelly said. "I really want to appreciate the o-line and the running backs for helping get that open and everybody else for helping me get those opportunities and Aidan (Chiles) trusting me with those.
"It's a good feeling and a blessing to be in this position."
MSU made it a point to get Kelly the ball a lot early, as six of his seven receptions came in the first half. Kelly also picked up five first downs, including a 10-yard reception on an out route on a fourth-and-4 play. MSU scored its third touchdown of the day a couple plays later.
"I mean, you have a veteran guy that knows how to get open. It makes my job pretty easy," Chiles said about his connection with his new receiver. "He does his job. He gets open. He runs his route right. It makes my job pretty simple."
Kelly just has that nice blend of physical skill and experience, like Chiles said. It's his fourth year of college football now and his third school -- he knows how to take care of his business.
In addition, playing in front of 70,000-plus doesn't spook him. Beyond Auburn, he's played at Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others. He knows what big crowds look like.
What it means for the rest of the season
What also will help Kelly out is the number of other options Michigan State has on offense. Everyone already knows what Nick Marsh can do, and running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis were both fantastic. Wide receiver Chrishon McCray and tight end Jack Velling each had quiet performances against WMU, but they both have had pretty productive careers and should be able to bounce back.
While that doesn't necessarily mean Kelly will get so many more touches and yards -- there's still only one football to go around -- what it does show is that Kelly can be a guy to step up if someone like Marsh or McCray aren't having a great day. Kelly was the No. 1 WR at MTSU and was brought to East Lansing to be the No. 2 option, but more performances like that could make his partnership with Marsh more like a 1a and 1b situation.
"(Not being a No. 1 receiver) doesn't make my life any easier, any harder because at the end of the day, I've still got to go out there and perform and do my job at a high level," Kelly said. "I feel like they're going to have to worry about everybody in that receiver room."
