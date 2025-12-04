Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for MAC Championship
The MAC will be back in action this weekend for its championship game at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan will host Miami (Ohio) as a minor 1.5-point home favorite on Saturday, despite having lost to the Redhawks by 9 earlier this year.
The Broncos finished the regular season riding a four-game winning streak, and their dual-threat quarterback, Broc Lowry, has dominated with his legs during that stretch. The Redhawks do have one of the MAC’s best run defenses, though. Limiting Lowry’s rushing upside will be crucial for Miami if it wants to sweep Western Michigan in the title game.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Miami Ohio vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami Ohio: +1.5 (-106)
- Western Michigan: -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Miami Ohio: +108
- Western Michigan: -126
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Ohio vs. Western Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Miami Ohio: 7-5
- Western Michigan: 8-4
Miami Ohio vs. Western Michigan Key Players to Watch
Miami Ohio
Kam Perry: Perry is among the MAC’s leaders in receiving yards (865) despite only having 35 receptions on the year. He’s made the most of his opportunities as a dangerous deep threat. Perry is averaging 24.7 yards per reception and has caught six touchdown passes. He could break this game wide open with a home run play or two, and caught four passes for 98 yards the last time he faced Western Michigan.
Western Michigan
Broc Lowry: Lowry hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in three games but has rushed for seven scores during the Broncos’ current four-game winning streak. The Western Michigan quarterback has now amassed 14 rushing touchdowns this season. The Redhawks are the only MAC team that’s stopped him from reaching the end zone this season.
Miami Ohio vs. Western Michigan Prediction and Pick
Western Michigan is 5-1 at home this season, and its only loss at Waldo Stadium came against the North Texas team that leads the entire FBS in points. The Mean Green needed overtime to edge out the Broncos.
Neither team is particularly talented through the air, but Western Michigan is only second to Ohio in rushing yards in the MAC. The Bobcats and Broncos are also first and second in total rushing touchdowns this season with 30 and 29, respectively.
Western Michigan has looked too good at home this year to be counted out in this contest. Especially against a team that’s 0-3 straight up this season as a road underdog.
PICK: Western Michigan moneyline (-126 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
