One Unsung Leader Michigan State Fans Shouldn't Forget About

The Spartans are entering this season with high hopes for improvement, largely due to the addition of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, a steadier quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic, and a stronger roster overall.

But this does not mean that every returning player is being left out of the hype. There’s Jordan Hall, a player who is coming back to lead the defense to higher heights and, hopefully, start out the season right against Toledo.

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall works out during a drill at football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet Hall is a big name on the team, and while his veteran presence is immense, it is imperative that nobody forgets the names that might not be easily recognized but might be strengthening MSU’s units more than any transfer could this season.

One of those players is Rodney Bullard Jr., who has only recently been approved for another year of college eligibility and will be a strong voice of reason and experience in the Spartans’ receiving room.

Why Bullard Jr. Cannot Be Forgotten

Michigan State receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. catches a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bullard was not the flashiest player last season and was not high up in the statistics department, but he is not only poised for a higher role with Omari Kelly and Nick Marsh no longer on the team, but he has also taken a long path to get to the Spartans.

He only had his first year of Big Ten football last season, and he adjusted well after playing at Division II schools. He tallied five receptions for 119 yards in 2025, averaging over 20 yards per catch, and turned into an undeniable deep threat for MSU.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. catches a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This year, the Spartans have many players coming not from Division II schools, but from other programs, some low-majors; some of them will need someone to guide them through the adjustment period of playing in the much tougher Big Ten.

Bullard will be one of the few players to guide the team’s new transfers, so they are not caught off guard in East Lansing and are better set up for success.

Even More Than a Leader

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. carries the ball while moving to the next drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Bullard is a deep threat that Milivojevic can take advantage of this season, giving the offense sparks of momentum it will need at times.

This was an issue last year and often led to MSU stalling at the worst possible moment, ultimately losing the game. Bullard has the talent and ability to be a weapon on the field and provide a spark when the Spartans need it most.