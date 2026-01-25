MSU Receives Multiple Crystal Balls for 2027 RB Recruit

Michigan State is already starting to gather some recruiting momentum for its 2027 class.

The Spartans recently hosted a bunch of recruits for the team's "Junior Day," where recruits in next year's class got to see the men's basketball team destroy Maryland, 91-48 . Clearly, the overall experience has seemed to have made an impression on at least one recruit.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Just before 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night, three crystal balls went in MSU's direction for 2027 running back Savior Owens, who announced he had been offered by Michigan State earlier. He hasn't been rated by a recruiting service yet, but he has already received additional offers from Wisconsin, UConn, and five teams in the MAC. It doesn't mean Owens is committed to the Spartans, but it's a good sign things are headed in that direction.

It's a long, long way from the time to finalize the 2027 class --- Michigan State isn't even entirely done with 2026 --- but seeing some crystal balls come in from a prospect so soon is definitely a good sign. The 2027 recruiting class will be Pat Fitzgerald and his staff's first complete class, so it'll be important for the health of the program to start strong.

More on Owens, Recruiting Outlook

Massillon’s Savior Owens beats Big Walnut's Cole Hysell into the end zone for a first-half touchdown in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Zanesville. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owens, likely being recruited by running backs coach Devon Spalding , is listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds on 247Sports. He is from Massillon, Ohio, located in the northeastern part of the state, and is south of Cleveland and Akron. It's roughly a four-hour drive from Massillon to East Lansing.

One of the clear goals for Fitzgerald and his staff is to recruit Michigan and its surrounding states, Ohio included, better than in the past. Ohio State, understandably, sort of gets first dibs within the state, though it still feels like Michigan State could be doing better. The Spartans have four players from the Buckeye State in their 2026 class, but none of them are ranked better than 32nd in Ohio on 247Sports.

What can definitely be said about Owens is that he has been productive. He claimed to have rushed for 1,579 yards and 21 touchdowns during his junior season when he posted his highlight tape back in December.

Owens isn't the speediest running back of all time, but there are plenty of positives that pop out from his tape. He runs behind his blockers pretty well for a high schooler, stays patient, and is pretty elusive in space. Owens already has a decent joke move and has the ability to cut back pretty well.

Massillon's Savior Owens is tackled by several St. Edwards defenders during a long run during action Friday night, September 19, 2025 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository | Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

