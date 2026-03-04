EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Carson Cooper was never really supposed to be here.

He had zero stars while playing on the IMG Academy B Team, for goodness sake. Besides Michigan State, the Jackson, Mich. native's other listed offers on 247Sports were from Eastern Michigan, American, Vermont, and Duquesne. Cooper , likely knowing it would be an uphill battle at MSU, chose to go to East Lansing anyway.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper dishes out a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during a game at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I didn't necessarily, on paper, deserve to be here," Cooper said on Tuesday. "I wasn't ranked in anything. I didn't have any super flashy offers other than this."

The piece of paper or the recruiting ranking (or lack thereof) only means so much, though. Cooper has played well above the "N/A" by the rankings section of his recruiting profile for some time now, but especially this season, where he's averaging 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as the starting center on one of the nation's 10 best teams. Pretty good for a zero-star.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) rebounds the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Plenty of guys in Cooper's shoes might have transferred out. Some coaches in Izzo's shoes would have moved on from Cooper. It never felt that certain that Cooper would become as vital a part of this program as he has until this season began. He and Tom Izzo stuck with each other, and now both are being rewarded with Cooper playing his very best basketball towards the end.

"It speaks to the character that he [Izzo] has and to the character that the program has and how they really love their guys and they really trust the guys that they bring in," Cooper said. "The relationships I've built with everybody, it's going to last a lifetime, and guys that transfer out, that's what they're missing."

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They're burning bridges. You're losing relationships with people, and I feel like [if] you stay in the same spot or stay somewhere for a long period of time, you have those people to rely on and lean on in the future."

One of Izzo's regrets is that he didn't redshirt him. Cooper played in nearly every game as a true freshman, but one can definitely wonder about the possibilities if Michigan State had given those 6.6 minutes per game that year to someone else instead. Izzo thinks that Cooper has more layers to his game that haven't been unlocked yet. He'll just have to do so at the professional level instead.

"If he did have one more year, would he be a Morris Peterson?" Izzo said. "Could he be a Player of the Year candidate? Would he be a 13-year pro? Who knows? But, yeah, I wish I would have [redshirted Cooper]."

Michigan State's Carson Cooper pulls down a rebound during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cooper does come off as somebody who feels confident about his professional future. He's got plenty of alumni he can reach out to for advice there, and he also knows that, while the NBA is always the goal, it's not the only way one can play basketball for a living after college. Whenever MSU's season ends, he knows his career isn't over.

"It's a bittersweet moment," Cooper said about his upcoming Senior Night against Rutgers on Thursday. "I think the best is yet to come still. It'll be an emotional day for sure, but I know there's more basketball to be played after the year, and that [Rutgers] isn't the last game of the year."

Michigan State's Carson Cooper smiles during a press conference following practice at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

