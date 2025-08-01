What MSU Observed from Last Season's Red-Zone Woes
Michigan State's offense showed glimpses of promise last season, but its inconsistency held it back from being as good as it truly could have been.
It averaged less than 20 points per game, though that doesn't mean the opportunities weren't there. The Spartans made 38 trips to the red zone but found the end zone on just 18 of them.
Red-zone efficiency severely hindered Michigan State and its ability to put points on the board.
So what did it all boil down to? Well, it's not that simple to answer.
"There's a number of things," said Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. "I think in terms of -- we've talked about the execution, and all that stuff gets magnified and the details, and I thought we had a lot of stuff to clean up that way.
"And then, we got to run the ball. We got to run the ball and be more efficient down there. And I think that's, in the past and places that we've been, that was something that we really hung our hat on down there in the red zone, is being able to make it physical -- they might have an extra guy down there, but we were going to get some positive yardage on that and then, create some easy throws for the QB to kind of play and complement off that.
"I just didn't feel like we ran it at a high enough level last year, and we didn't execute the details enough when we got down there. And then, there's obviously some scheme stuff that we study and look to tweak every year to fit our personnel that we studied in the offseason and I'm excited about as well."
The run game in general was a concern for Michigan State last season, and that started up front. Fortunately for the Spartans, the offensive line is expected to be improved with the solid additions it brought in from the portal, along with experienced veterans who are anticipated to take the next step.
Execution is the name of the game, and fans should feel encouraged that it's been a point of emphasis.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on if you think the Spartans' offense will improve in the red zone when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.