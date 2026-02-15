Reviewing Michigan State's Top 2027 Targets
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and his staff have done a fantastic job during the 2026 college basketball recruiting cycle. To date, the Spartans have signed four top-100 prospects and currently sit with a consensus top-five class in the country.
As the 2026 cycle winds down, Izzo and company have begun shifting their focus to the 2027 cycle. Although the Spartans haven’t made significant progress with any prospect yet, they’re in contention for several recruits. Here’s a look at two of Michigan State’s top 2027 targets.
Taking a Look at Michigan State’s Top Two 2027 Targets
Before looking at the Spartans’ 2027 targets, it’s worth noting that it’s still very early in the cycle, and Michigan State will likely offer several more prospects in the coming months. Still, here’s an early look at two recruits Izzo and his staff are pursuing so far.
1) Kingston Thomas, Shooting Guard
Kingston Thomas is a shooting guard prospect from East Lansing High School in East Lansing, Michigan, and the only 2027 recruit Michigan State has officially offered to so far. Although he doesn’t have a star rating from any prominent recruiting site, he’s still a talented prospect who’s drawn interest from several Division I programs.
The Spartans are one of seven schools that have offered Thomas a spot, along with Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Old Dominion, and Toledo.
While Michigan State isn’t currently facing a lot of competition for Thomas, his recruitment will likely gain momentum throughout the rest of his junior year and into his senior year. Still, with the young guard from East Lansing, the Spartans should be in a strong position to win his recruitment.
2) Jaxson Davis, Point Guard
Jaxon Davis is a four-star point guard prospect from Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois. He’s established himself as one of the top prospects in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 45 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 15 point guard, and the No. 1 recruit in Illinois.
Michigan State has been targeting Davis throughout his recruitment. Although the Spartans still haven’t officially extended an offer, he recently told SpartanMag’s Jeff Karzen that they are among the programs recruiting him the hardest, along with Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, and Purdue.
While there’s still a long way to go before Davis makes a decision, if Izzo and his staff make Davis a priority in the 2027 cycle, the Spartans should be well-positioned to land one of the top point guards in the class.
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.