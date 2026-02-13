Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 13

The Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers enter this weekend's college basketball action both off an overtime win against Illinois. The Spartans pulled it off on February 7, and then Wisconsin did it three days later.

There's a log jam behind Michigan atop the Big Ten, and the winner of this pivotal game will take the next step in joining the upper echelon of teams in the conference.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Michigan State -1.5 (-105)

Wisconsin +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Michigan State -122

Wisconsin +102

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 13

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Kohl Center

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Michigan State Record: 20-4 (10-3 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin Record: 17-7 (9-4 in Big Ten)

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-1 in Michigan State's last five games

Michigan State is 6-13 straight up in its last 19 games played at Wisconsin

Michigan State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played in February

Wisconsin is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-3 in Wisconsin's last nine games

Wisconsin is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games played in February

The OVER is 16-4 the last 20 times Wisconsin has been an underdog

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears Jr. G - Michigan State

No player in college basketball records as many assists per game as Jeremy Fears Jr. does. He averages 9.1, and the next closest player in the country averages 8.8. Fears' playmaking ability has led Michigan State so far this season, and the Spartans will go as deep in the NCAA Tournament as he's able to take them.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick

Wisconsin doesn't have the defensive capability to beat Michigan State. Both teams put up similar offensive numbers, but it's their play on the defensive side of the court that's going to make all the difference.

The Badgers rank 156th in defensive efficiency, while Michigan State comes in at 15th. Not only that, but the Spartans like to attack the interior of their opponent's defense, and Wisconsin ranks just 192nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.95% from two-point range against them.

That's bad news for Wisconsin. I'll take Michigan State as a slight road favorite.

Pick: Michigan State -1.5 (-105)

