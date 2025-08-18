Michigan State Commit Samson Gash Selected to Polynesian Bowl
The Michigan State Spartans have many different prospects that they are after, but the majority of them are underclassmen, as they have landed the majority of the players that will sign with them already. This means the focus of their 2026 class primarily circles around the guys they already have committed to them, as they are bringing in the best of the best.
One of those highly touted prospects is wide receiver Samson Gash. Gash is the son of former NFL and Penn State fullback Sam Gash, who paved the way for the position.
The Michigan State staff did a great job in Gash's recruitment, as they landed him over many elite programs, with the most notable program being arguably the greatest college football program ever, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Spartans commit recently received some great news, as he was selected to participate in the annual Polynesian Bowl following the season and will play against the nation's best players and have the chance to showcase his talents live on streaming platforms.
Michigan State Commit Samson Gash Selected to Polynesian Bowl
This is one of the most popular bowl games in the postseason. We have seen many college football legends play in this game, like Marcus Mariota and Travis Hunter. For those who don't know what the Polynesian is about, Hawaii Prep World provided a perfectly stated description.
The Polynesian Bowl is an annual high school football all-star game held at Aloha Stadium every January featuring the top high school seniors in the country. The majority of the approximately 100 kids selected are of Polynesian ancestry," according to Hawaii Prep World.
Gash will be representing the Spartans well, and fans will have the chance to see one of their future stars go up against the stars of tomorrow in what is sure to be one of the better Polynesian Bowls in the history of the contest. If Gash can do what he has been doing at the high school level on a national scale like the Polynesian Bowl, the talented prospect will absolutely put Michigan State on the map before he even plays a snap in East Lansing.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.