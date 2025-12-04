Why Keeping Star QB Home is Major for Pat Fitzgerald

National Signing Day has come and gone for Michigan State.

According to 247Sports.com , the Spartans finished with the No. 46 class nationally, which ranks 12th in the Big Ten. Many of these players committed to play for Jonathan Smith, but stuck to their commitments when Pat Fitzgerald took over as the head coach on Sunday.

While MSU will wait on players like Samson Gash , Collin Campbell, and Jeremiah Favorite to sign, 16 players will enroll and become freshmen for next season. Fitzgerald did a solid job of reaching out to these players and retaining their pledges.

No commitment was more important than quarterback Kayd Coffman , a four-star from East Kentwood High School. Coffman garnered attention from larger schools even before Smith was fired.

While it was reported that Coffman spoke with other schools, Fitzgerald was able to keep him in East Lansing and get him to sign his National Letter of Intent. The Spartans now have their quarterback of the future.

Why was keeping Coffman so important for Fitzgerald and the Spartans? Let’s break down why this was a major signing for MSU.

MSU keeps Coffman home

As we mentioned, MSU now has its quarterback of the future. Of course, things can change with the transfer portal, and any player can be poached at any time.

As of now, though, the Spartans have the QB they want to build around for the next few years when Aidan Chiles or Alessio Milivojevic moves on. Having a talented quarterback like Coffman is a great way for Fitzgerald to begin his tenure in East Lansing.

Coffman is impressive on tape. He completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 1,118 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in seven games.

He is mobile in the pocket, able to navigate around defenders and step up to make throws downfield. His quick footwork makes him tough for defenses to bring down.

Coffman is a mobile quarterback, too, as he can pull down a read-option and take it to the house. He is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, which means he is not the biggest quarterback, but his IQ and pocket navigation make up for his lack of size.

He also appears locked into Michigan State, writing a feature piece in the Detroit Free Press about why he decided to stick with the Spartans through the signing period. Having someone committed to the culture is always a good sign.

Fitzgerald and the Spartans hope Coffman can be the quarterback of the future in East Lansing. Getting him to buy into staying despite Smith’s firing is a major early win for Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald and the Spartans hope Coffman can be the quarterback of the future in East Lansing. Getting him to buy into staying despite Smith's firing is a major early win for Fitzgerald.