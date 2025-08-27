Way-Too-Early Look at Michigan State's Future Football Schedules
The countdown to Michigan State's season opener against Western Michigan may be getting closer and closer to zero, but it's never too early to take a look at who the Spartans are set to face in the future.
Scheduling in college football requires teams to be pretty proactive. MSU's Big Ten opponents are set all the way through the 2028 season and have non-conference games scheduled as far out as 2032.
There are teams in college football that have games scheduled even further than that. For example, Boston College, one of MSU's opponents this year, has a home-and-home against Ohio State set for 2035 and 2036. Notre Dame, which the Spartans start a home-and-home with next year, has a game against Clemson scheduled for the 2038 season.
Starting with this year, here's who Michigan State will take on in the coming months and years:
2025
Aug. 29 vs Western Michigan
Sept. 6 vs Boston College
Sept. 13 vs Youngstown State
Sept. 20 @ USC
Oct. 4 @ Nebraska
Oct. 11 vs UCLA
Oct. 18 @ Indiana
Oct. 25 vs Michigan
Nov. 1 @ Minnesota
Nov. 15 vs Penn State
Nov. 22 @ Iowa
Nov. 29 vs Maryland (Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.)
2026
Non-Conference Games
Sept. 5 vs Toledo
Sept. 12 vs Eastern Michigan
Sept. 19 @ Notre Dame
Big Ten Opponents
Home: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington
Road: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin
2027
Non-Conference Games (2/3 scheduled)
Sept. 11 vs Central Michigan
Sept. 18 vs Notre Dame
Big Ten Opponents
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Road: Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
2028
Non-Conference Games (1/3 scheduled)
Sept. 2 vs Western Michigan
Big Ten Opponents
Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, USC
Road: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon
2029-2032
The Big Ten has not revealed conference opponents from this point on. Who really knows, the conference may have some new teams in a couple years at the rate of change college sports has been experiencing already.
Here are the non-conference games MSU has scheduled in this timeframe:
2029
No games scheduled
2030
Aug. 31 vs Central Michigan
2031
Aug. 30 vs Western Michigan
2032
Sept. 11 @ BYU
