Way-Too-Early Look at Michigan State's Future Football Schedules

With the 2025 season just days away, why not look at MSU's schedule for this year and beyond?

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The countdown to Michigan State's season opener against Western Michigan may be getting closer and closer to zero, but it's never too early to take a look at who the Spartans are set to face in the future.

Scheduling in college football requires teams to be pretty proactive. MSU's Big Ten opponents are set all the way through the 2028 season and have non-conference games scheduled as far out as 2032.

There are teams in college football that have games scheduled even further than that. For example, Boston College, one of MSU's opponents this year, has a home-and-home against Ohio State set for 2035 and 2036. Notre Dame, which the Spartans start a home-and-home with next year, has a game against Clemson scheduled for the 2038 season.

Starting with this year, here's who Michigan State will take on in the coming months and years:

2025

Aug. 29 vs Western Michigan

Sept. 6 vs Boston College

Sept. 13 vs Youngstown State

Sept. 20 @ USC

Oct. 4 @ Nebraska

Oct. 11 vs UCLA

Oct. 18 @ Indiana

Oct. 25 vs Michigan

Nov. 1 @ Minnesota

Nov. 15 vs Penn State

Nov. 22 @ Iowa

Nov. 29 vs Maryland (Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.)

2026

Non-Conference Games

Sept. 5 vs Toledo

Sept. 12 vs Eastern Michigan

Sept. 19 @ Notre Dame

Big Ten Opponents

Home: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington

Road: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

2027

Non-Conference Games (2/3 scheduled)

Sept. 11 vs Central Michigan

Sept. 18 vs Notre Dame

Big Ten Opponents

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Road: Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington

2028

Non-Conference Games (1/3 scheduled)

Sept. 2 vs Western Michigan

Big Ten Opponents

Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, USC

Road: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon

2029-2032

The Big Ten has not revealed conference opponents from this point on. Who really knows, the conference may have some new teams in a couple years at the rate of change college sports has been experiencing already.

Here are the non-conference games MSU has scheduled in this timeframe:

2029

No games scheduled

2030

Aug. 31 vs Central Michigan

2031

Aug. 30 vs Western Michigan

2032

Sept. 11 @ BYU

