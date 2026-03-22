Sweet Sixteen Trip Marks Homecoming for MSU Freshmen

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The next stop for Michigan State will be a familiar one for the Spartans' youngest players.

With (3) MSU's 77-69 victory over (6) Louisville on Saturday, the Spartans have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament . That means this team gets to stick together for at least one more week, but it also means a location change.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott watches a free throw go up during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The first two rounds of March Madness for Michigan State were in Buffalo. MSU's next phase in its postseason run is in Washington, D.C., where it will face either second-seeded UConn or seventh-seeded UCLA next.

Well, the Spartans' two freshmen, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward , are both familiar with the nation's capital. Scott is from Reston, Va., while Ward is from Upper Marlboro, Md. Both of those smaller cities are only about half an hour away from the downtown area and are certainly a part of the "DMV," as it is colloquially known.

What Scott and Ward Said

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles against Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whichever team Michigan State plays, Scott and Ward will be playing a key role in the eventual result. Scott has been slumping for about a month or so, but he's still been the most consistent option MSU has had at the two in the starting lineup this season. The late emergence of Trey Fort has definitely helped alleviate that, too.

Ward comes off the bench, but he might be the guy who has the most trust with Tom Izzo . He was quiet against Louisville, but had a great game on Thursday against North Dakota State , scoring 13 points in the first-round victory.

"I'm pretty excited," Scott said about the upcoming trip to D.C. "I think me and Cam are both pretty excited, being from that area. There's going to be a lot of Spartan love and also hometown love next weekend."

"It's amazing, man," Ward said. "I can't wait... Now I get to really play on my hometown team's floor [at the Washington Wizards' arena] and really make an impact, so I'm excited."

Michigan State's Cam Ward blocks a North Dakota State shot during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Geography Aiding MSU

Michigan State has had success while playing in D.C. before. The Spartans got to their most recent Final Four in 2019 by going through Washington, D.C. in the second weekend, cruising past LSU in the Sweet Sixteen before upsetting top-seeded Duke (sound familiar?) in the Elite Eight.

Izzo wasn't quite as pleased about Scott and Ward being near their hometowns again soon.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Those two get to go home, so now I've got to worry about distractions and dirtbags," Izzo joked after the game. "I've got all the people [coming in]. This just gives me something else to worry about. Thank God they've both got incredible families."

MSU's Sweet Sixteen game will be at some point on Friday. A win there would take the Spartans to the Elite Eight for the 16th time in program history and the 12th time under Izzo.