Will MSU Basketball Shoot Better in 2025?
Everyone knows the Michigan State Spartans shot poorly from 3-point range in 2024-25.
MSU ranked 324th in the country in 3-point percentage, connecting on only 31 percent of its 3-point attempts. Despite those numbers, the team made a run to the Elite Eight and fell just short of Tom Izzo’s ninth Final Four.
However, one may wonder what could have been if the team had hit a few more shots from beyond the arc. The Spartans went 7-23 from 3-point range against Auburn in that regional semifinal, which ultimately doomed them.
The Spartans’ offseason is over, and Izzo is moving forward with his current roster. Many within the fanbase are wondering: Will this team hit more outside shots next season?
Let’s break down the roster and see if it will improve from three-point range in 2025-26.
MSU lost some of its best outside shooters, as Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins are no longer on the roster. Izzo worked hard to find replacements in the transfer portal after those departures.
He came back with former Samford shooting guard Trey Fort and former Florida Atlantic wing Kaleb Glenn, but the latter is expected to miss the season with a torn patellar. The former is expected to be the team’s starting shooting guard next season.
Fort shot nearly 38 percent from 3-point range last season for the Bulldogs, which would have been the second-highest percentage on this MSU team last season.
Richardson, who is now a member of the Orlando Magic, had the best percentage on the team at just above 41 percent.
MSU will rely on shooting growth from some of its internal players, including point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Coen Carr. Fears did not shoot it well from beyond the arc, but he appeared hesitant for much of last season.
Fears has better form on his outside shot than he realizes, and with an offseason of improvement, he should be a more reliable shooter.
Carr showed more of a willingness to let it fly from the outside, as he did not in his freshman season. His mechanics need work, but he hit a few major shots from 3-point range last season, so his development has been encouraging.
Big man Jaxon Kohler is another reliable shooter, as he also became more confident in taking that shot last season. He took a career-high 1.4 3-point attempts per game last season, which should rise in his senior campaign.
MSU's top shooter might be sophomore Kur Teng next season. Izzo praised Teng's development, per a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
The Spartans have shooters capable of being reliable from the outside, even if that did not come to fruition last season. Expect the team to hit more shots next season.
