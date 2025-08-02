Don't Underestimate a Healthy Jeremy Fears Jr. for MSU
Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has had one of the most unique starts to his college basketball career.
He showed promise in the early parts of his freshman campaign but was shot in the leg back home in Illinois in December of 2023, prematurely ending his season.
Fears worked hard to return to basketball after that injury, progressing well during his rehabilitation. He was dunking in warmups during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, just months after being shot.
Fears was MSU’s starting point guard for all of the 2024-25 season, looking like a promising Tom Izzo point guard. He averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
He has work to do as an offensive player, but he was excellent as a facilitator and defender. Those are non-negotiables for Izzo point guards, and Fears fits the bill well.
Fears did not shoot the ball particularly well or call his own number looking to score, but he is a better shooter than he realizes, and with work in the gym, he should become much more reliable from the outside.
The Spartan point guard did a nice job leading MSU to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance in his first season as the starter. With Tre Holloman gone and Jase Richardson off to the NBA, Fears will not have to share ball-handling duties with anyone.
As Fears mentioned on social media, he was re-learning how to walk last offseason, so he did not have the opportunity to improve his game on the court.
With an offseason focused on basketball, Fears should take serious steps to become one of the best point guards in the country. He has the determination and competitive spirit to lead this team to a Final Four.
MSU needed a player like Fears last season, and they need him again this year. With much of the Spartans’ scoring production out the door, the team will rely on Fears to pick up some of that slack.
With how badly Fears wants to be great and win, it would not be surprising to see him take a major leap as a player.
The country shouldn’t sleep on Fears, because if it does, it will be too late.
