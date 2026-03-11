MSU's Tom Izzo Speaks on Changes to Big Ten Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Only one coach has seen and been a part of every single Big Ten Tournament since it was first played in 1998.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo is preparing for what will be his 28th conference tournament right now. Since his Spartans, who just finished off the regular season at 25-6 overall and 15-5 during Big Ten play, are the No. 3 seed in the conference, they get to sit back and wait for their opponent for a while.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on after a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom four teams in the Big Ten are playing on Tuesday in the first round, but MSU won't be playing until Friday night in the quarterfinals.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo looks on during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's a much, much different-looking tournament from when it was first formed. Michigan State was the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament in its inaugural year, but was one-and-done after losing to Minnesota in the quarterfinals. That was when the Big Ten had 11 teams. Now, the conference has 18 teams, and all of them are playing in this year's tourney for the first time.

"This tournament has changed so much since it was [11] teams," Izzo said Tuesday. "Now there can be 9, 10 teams that get in the NCAA Tournament from the league. Half the league can be in the NCAA Tournament; that's a lot different than it used to be."

Full Tom Izzo Press Conference

Thoughts on Potential First Opponents

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo and MSU are in this precarious spot where they don't really know who they're going to play on Friday. The bracket is set up so that No. 11 seed Minnesota faces No. 14 seed Rutgers on Wednesday in the second round, with the winner moving on to face sixth-seeded UCLA in the third round on Thursday.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) grabs a rebound against Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That victor then goes on to see Michigan State, so it's one of three possible options, with the Bruins being the most likely opponent.

"They've played their best basketball lately," Izzo said about UCLA , which has gone 4-1 since losing badly at MSU on Feb. 17. "They've changed their lineup. But do I think Rutgers or Minnesota could beat them? I do.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Minnesota, they've been shocking. What are they? (Izzo then learns they went 8-12 in league play this year.) They're way better than people predicted, and [Niko Medved] has done a hell of a job coaching them."

Izzo would probably end up preferring to see Minnesota or Rutgers first. Not necessarily because those are the weakest seeds, but because those teams would be playing their third game in three days. Izzo said that's when fatigue sets in a bit. If UCLA wins, it's carrying momentum into its showdown with the Spartans.