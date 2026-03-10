MSU's Fears Receives First-Team All-Big Ten Recognition

Michigan State's "floor general" is now officially among the conference's top players.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten officially announced that MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had received first-team all-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media. Fears averaged 15.5 points and a nation-leading 9.1 assists per game this season, leading the Spartans to a 25-6 overall record with a 15-5 mark during Big Ten play.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. gets back on defense against Indiana on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

During his 20 games against intra-conference competition, Fears' scoring went up to 17.6 points per game while he averaged 8.8 assists to just 2.3 turnovers a contest. Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg deservedly ended up winning Big Ten Player of the Year, but if the award was for "most valuable player," it would be hard to argue against Fears.

The other first-team all-conferences from both the coaches and the media were: Lendeborg, Keaton Wagler (Illinois), and. Braden Smith (Purdue). The coaches slotted that fifth slot to Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska), while the media gave it to Bennett Stirtz (Iowa).

Other Honors for MSU

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) waves at fans during senior day celebration after the game between Michigan State and Rutgers at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No other MSU player was included on the conference's second-team or third-teams by the coaches or the media. There was a list of "honorable mentions" from the conference, though, and Jaxon Kohler was on there. Carson Cooper was also the team's Big Ten sportsmanship honoree.

Kohler and Cooper have steadied the Spartans' frontcourt all season, combining to average 23.5 points and 16.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. Both players are also seniors who have spent their entire careers in East Lansing, which has made their progressions as players a little more special to watch.

More on Fears' Season

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts to a personal foul call against him during the second half against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That assist number is getting closer and closer to setting some records, too. Fears is currently at 281 assists this season. He is just 10 assists off tying Cassius Winstons' single-season program record from the 2018-19 season, and is 11 away from breaking it. Fears is also 33 assists away from breaking the Big Ten's single-season record, which was set at 313 by Purdue's Braden Smith last year.

What remains is the question of whether Fears will get enough games to reach that Big Ten mark. MSU has at least two more games remaining this season; it starts its conference tourney run on Friday and then will play its first NCAA Tournament game on either Thursday, March 19 or Friday, March 20. That should be enough for him to get the Michigan State single-season mark. The Spartans likely need to win a couple more games to buy Fears the time to pass Smith.