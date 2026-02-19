TV Details, Preview of MSU Hockey's Series vs. Notre Dame

Michigan State hockey is back in action and looking to take another step towards a Big Ten regular season championship.

The top-ranked Spartans' path is simple: keep winning, and another trophy will go in the team's trophy case. MSU is four points behind Michigan for first place in the Big Ten standings, but the Wolverines have played two more conference games.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

What's next for Michigan State (22-6-0 overall, 13-5-0 Big Ten) is a home series against last place Notre Dame (6-20-4, 2-15-1). The Spartans are coming off a bye week, while the Fighting Irish are coming off a series against Minnesota where they lost (technically tied) the first game in a shootout and then won game two in regulation, picking up four of the six possible points.

Here are the details on how you can watch both games of this series, which are set for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday TV Details

Michigan State Spartans center Eric Nilson looks towards a teammate before a faceoff against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Thursday Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Ben Holden (play-by-play); Fred Pletsch (analyst)

Friday TV Details

Michigan State defenseman Patrick Geary (2) and Notre Dame forward Tyler Carpenter (28) battle for the puck during the Michigan State-Notre Dame NCAA hockey game on Friday, February 02, 2024, at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana. | John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Friday Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Ben Holden (play-by-play); Fred Pletsch (analyst)

More on this Series

Michigan State's Porter Martone moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Michigan State is entering these couple of games as heavy favorites --- MSU is first on the NPI, while Notre Dame is 52nd out of 63 --- the Fighting Irish have been playing better lately. That series against Minnesota was the first Big Ten series all season where Notre Dame earned at least four points. The weekend before that, UND lost a pair of one-goal games at No. 13 Wisconsin, with one game going to overtime.

Michigan State, on the other hand, has been playing great hockey nearly all season. The Spartans went through a three-series gauntlet, emotionally and physically, before getting last weekend. MSU is playing with "DS" patches on their uniforms for the remainder of the season in honor of the team's director of hockey operations, Dan Sturges, who passed away in late January.

MSU opted to keep playing and were able to piece together a sweep of Minnesota a handful of days later, winning the two games at home 3-1 and 3-2. Those were the last two games Michigan State has played at home.

The Spartans then went out to play Penn State on the road. They got a 6-3 win in the first game, but the big game was game two, which was at Beaver Stadium. With 74,575 people in attendance, Charlie Stramel scored an overtime winner to cap off a hat trick. MSU then went to Michigan the next weekend, blowing a two-goal lead in the first game. Then, the two teams met in Detroit, where Michigan State dominated in front of 19,515.

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For MSU to win a Big Ten title, it simply has to win games like these. The Spartans took care of business back when it first met Notre Dame back in mid-November, sweeping the Irish 4-1 and 3-1 to grab six points.

Anything less than six points would feel like a disappointment. On paper, this is the easiest it gets in the Big Ten, or within the major conferences in college hockey, for that matter.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

